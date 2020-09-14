COVID-19 positivity rate in West Bengal is 8.21 pc as compared to 8.53 pc across country: Mamata Banerjee

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, on Monday said that the positivity rate in the state is 8.21 per cent as compared to the 8.53 per cent across the country and thanked COVID warriors for improving the situation in the state. Banerjee compared the state's positivity rate and mortality rate with the National average and further said that even as the situation is getting better, everyone needs to be careful.

"The rate of total positive cases in the state currently stands at 8. 21 per cent, compared to 8.53 per cent. While the discharge rate across the country stands at 77 per cent, in West Bengal, it is 86.41 per cent. The death rate which was around 9 per cent earlier, has been reduced to 1.94 per cent. I thank all COVID warriors for their efforts," the CM said while addressing reporters. Observing that most of the COVID-19 deaths have been due to co-morbidities, the CM added, "There are 23,624 active cases in the state, while 3,945 have succumbed to the pandemic. Almost 86 per cent died due to co-morbidities, which means the virus got transferred to patients suffering from heart attack, cancer, kidney problems among other diseases.

"We have 12,675 oxygen beds across the state, while the number of admitted patients is 4,101. The occupancy rate is 32.36 per cent. We will suggest patients who do not have many health-related problems to get treatment from homes if they can afford. However they need to take proper precautions like taking proper food, regularly sanitize and wash their hands, wear the mask, take medicines regularly, stay in touch with doctors on telephones, among others. Patients will recover soon if they take all such measures," she added. Banerjee added, "We have formed special helpline for COVID patients. As many as 11,90, 000 people were helped through integrated helpline number, while 1, 31,617 people were helped through admission call centres. Close to 1,01,684 ambulances have been provided to COVID patients, while 2,02,023 consultations have been provided through telemedicine helpline." (ANI)