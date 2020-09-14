PDP calls for release of all youths arrested after Article 370 abrogation

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) on Monday alleged that an atmosphere of despair and distrust was prevailing in Jammu and Kashmir, which it termed "worrisome", and called for the release of all youths arrested following abrogation of article 370 provisions in August last year. At a meeting of party leaders held here under the chairmanship of PDP General Secretary and ex-legislator Surinder Choudhary, the contribution of the party in restoring peace not only in Jammu and Kashmir but in the entire region was highlighted. In a statement after the meeting, the PDP said, "Democratic institutions in Jammu and Kashmir stand demolished while the administration was not even remotely connected with the masses and their issues leaving behind an impression of chaos and panic." "The very foundation of the party was laid on the promise to struggle for strengthening ties between the different shades of opinion within the state, people of three erstwhile regions, state and rest of the country besides with the neighbouring countries." Among those who attended the meeting were Firdous Tak, Vijay Dogra, Abdul Rasheed Malik, Rajinder Singh Manhas, Sheikh Nasir Hussain, Satpaul Charak, Shafeeq ul Rehman, Sunil Bhat, Shabaz Mirza and Ashok Jogi.

They said that even at this crucial juncture Peoples Democratic Party stood tall "despite conspiracies hatched and aimed against it". "The relevance of the PDP's vision has today assumed more significance in view of the current scenario not only in Jammu and Kashmir but the entire subcontinent. We have been insisting that there is no alternate to reconciliation and dialogue and our late leader Mufti Muhammad Sayed always believed that Jammu and Kashmir can be an epicentre of South Asian cooperation," the statement read.

It alleged that the Union Territory was being "pushed into darkness" and administration was "playing a key role in demolition of all democratic institutions" "The ruling BJP has played with the aspirations of every sections of the society and today, the volcano of dissent and despair is ready to explode." "It is now clear that the Union government was not willing for any kind of political outreach in Jammu and Kashmir as such it is continuing with the illegal and unjust detention of mainstream leadership, especially those from the PDP, in the erstwhile state," the PDP said. "Thousands of youth were arrested post-August 5, 2019, from across Jammu and Kashmir and they continue to languish behind bars within and outside the erstwhile state," it said. The party demanded immediate release of all the political prisoners and youth who are either languishing in jails or detained in their houses. "The status quo has to be changed and New Delhi will have to reach out to the people of this erstwhile state one day or the other," the PDP leaders said.