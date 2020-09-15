Left Menu
HP Assembly: Cong walks out over demand for discussion on benami land deals

The Congress, which had moved the adjournment motion under Rule 67, also staged a sit-in outside the Speaker's chamber alleging that the party is being "ignored" during the House proceedings. Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur termed the walkout unnecessary and said it was done to get media coverage.

PTI | Shimla | Updated: 15-09-2020 15:04 IST | Created: 15-09-2020 15:04 IST
The opposition Congress walked out of the Himachal Pradesh Assembly on Tuesday after its demand for a discussion on an adjournment motion on benami land deals was not met. The Congress, which had moved the adjournment motion under Rule 67, also staged a sit-in outside the Speaker's chamber alleging that the party is being "ignored" during the House proceedings.

Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur termed the walkout unnecessary and said it was done to get media coverage. As soon as the proceedings of the House began, the Speaker informed the members that an adjournment motion under Rule 67 for discussion on benami land deals was received from some Congress legislators. The notice has been sent to the government and its reply is awaited.

Soon after, the opposition party, which sought an immediate discussion on the notice, walked out from the House. Speaking to reporters before the proceedings of the House began, Leader of Opposition Mukesh Agnihotri said Congress legislators staged a sit-in outside the Speaker's chamber to lodge their protest over the party being "ignored" during the House proceedings.

Thakur said usually discussion under Rule 67 is not allowed but it was allowed for discussing the coronavirus situation as it is an important and relevant issue. He alleged that some Congress legislators spoke against the Chair.

On the Congress' protest outside the Speaker's chamber, Thakur said he had never seen such a thing before. Parliamentary Affairs Minister Suresh Bhardwaj said evidence should be provided with an adjournment notice seeking discussion on an issue of urgent public importance. But the Congress members failed to provide any evidence in support of their allegations of benami land deals.

On Monday, too, the Congress had staged a walkout from the assembly alleging that its Kullu MLA Sunder Singh Thakur was confined to the office of the superintendent of police during a disinfection drive after an ASI tested positive for coronavirus..

