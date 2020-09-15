Retd Navy Officer Madan Sharma says he is with BJP-RSS now

Madan Sharma, retired Navy officer, who was allegedly beaten up by Shiv Sena workers, has said that he is with the BJP and RSS now. Madan Sharma met Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari at Raj Bhavan here on Tuesday.

"He has given us assurance to my requests. From now on, I am with BJP-RSS. When I was beaten up, they had levelled allegations that I'm with BJP-RSS. So now I announce, that I am with BJP-RSS today onwards. We will not allow injustice to people and wherever 'Goondagardi' (hooliganism) is going on, the former soldiers will go there to control the situation," Sharma told reporters. On Sunday, Sharma, hit out at Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray stating that he should "resign" if he is unable to run the government.

"I request Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray ji that if you cannot run the government, then you should resign. Let people elect a government that can maintain law and order in Maharashtra," he had said while speaking to the media. So far, six people have been arrested by Mumbai police after an FIR was registered in connection with the incident. The six were later released on bail on Saturday.

Reacting to the incident, Bharatiya Janata Party and opposition leader in Maharashtra, Devendra Fadnavis had expressed shock and appealed to the state's Chief Minister to take action against the accused. (ANI)