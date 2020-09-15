Left Menu
Development News Edition

As COVID-19 cases spike, MP Assembly session to be curtailed

The duration of the next week's Madhya Pradesh Assembly session has been reduced to one day from three days as decided earlier due to rise in the COVID-19 cases, an official said on Tuesday.

PTI | Bhopal | Updated: 15-09-2020 16:00 IST | Created: 15-09-2020 16:00 IST
As COVID-19 cases spike, MP Assembly session to be curtailed

The duration of the next week's Madhya Pradesh Assembly session has been reduced to one day from three days as decided earlier due to rise in the COVID-19 cases, an official said on Tuesday. The proceedings will be conducted in the presence of the minimum number of MLAs required for the quorum, he said.

Pro-tem Speaker Rameshwar Sharma said 40 MLAs have tested positive for coronavirus so far while the number of new cases in the state is rising. These decisions were taken at an all-party meeting held here, said the official of the MP State Assembly Secretariat.

As per the initial schedule, the session was supposed to be held between September 21 and 23. "It was decided in the all-party meeting that all the necessary financial and legislative business would be conducted in the House on September 21 in the limited presence of members," the official said.

On the same day, the Assembly would pay tribute to departed dignitaries and transact other business, he said. The written answers of questions received by MLAs for all three days will be provided to them, the official said.

The pro-tem speaker said proceedings will be conducted as per the decisions taken in the all-party meeting. He said arrangements were being made to enable MLAs from remote areas to attend proceedings online.

Meanwhile, the official said the state health department would conduct rapid antigen test of all MLAs and staff of the Assembly on its premises. The effective strength of the 230-member House has been reduced to 202 now due to deaths of three MLAs and resignation by 25 others earlier.

Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, his predecessor Kamal Nath, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Narottam Mishra and senior officials attended the all-party meeting. Madhya Pradesh's COVID-19 case tally stood at 90,730 as on September 14 with 1,791 fatalities, as per the state government.

TRENDING

Two children die of food poisoning, another critical in Andhra's Kurnool dist

Hyun Bin couldn’t hide himself while returning to Korea, actor under self-quarantine

US imposes visa restrictions on election riggers in Nigeria

Salman Khan’s returns with ‘Bigg Boss 14’; Premiere on October 3

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco adopted drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

Videos

Latest News

Hurricane Sally slows, gathering a deluge for the Gulf Coast

Hurricane Sally, a plodding storm with winds of 85 mph 137 kph, crept toward the northern Gulf Coast early Tuesday as forecasters warned of potentially deadly storm surges and flash floods with up to 2 feet .61 meters of rain and the possib...

China disrupted traditional patrolling pattern of Indian troops in Galwan Valley causing face-off conditions: Rajnath

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Tuesday said that China began disrupting the normal and traditional patrolling pattern of Indian troops in the Galwan Valley in May this year causing face-off conditions between the two Armies. From April, ...

Lego intensifies search for sustainable bricks

Danish toymaker Lego said on Tuesday it would invest 400 million over the next three years to step up efforts to produce its colourful bricks using sustainable materials instead of oil-based plastic. The investment will help Lego to reach a...

ANALYSIS-Crises pile up in Sudan as aid slows and prices soar

Saleha Adam had hoped things would get better after the ousting of Sudans veteran leader Omar al-Bashir, and that more food and aid might start flowing into her ramshackle camp on the outskirts of Khartoum.But a year and a half on, prices a...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020