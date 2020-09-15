Left Menu
Ex-Navy officer Madan Sharma meets Mah Governor, demands action against Shiv Sena

Madan Sharma, a retired Navy officer who alleged he was beaten up by Shiv Sena workers here for forwarding a WhatsApp message, met Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari on Tuesday at Raj Bhavan and demanded strict action against the accused.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 15-09-2020 17:16 IST | Created: 15-09-2020 17:16 IST
Madan Sharma, a retired Navy officer speaks to media in Mumbai outside Raj Bhawan on Tuesday. [Photo/ANI]. Image Credit: ANI

Madan Sharma, a retired Navy officer who alleged he was beaten up by Shiv Sena workers here for forwarding a WhatsApp message, met Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari on Tuesday at Raj Bhavan and demanded strict action against the accused. "The Governor is well aware of the entire situation. The crime of trespassing is applicable to everybody. The media has been put in jail for trespassing and Shiv Sena workers trespassed in my compound and they should also face the same consequences. The Governor has assured that action will be taken against such acts," Sharma said while speaking to reporters.

Sharma has also demanded the imposition of "President rule" and added that "the Governor has assured that he will raise the issue with the Centre." Meanwhile, six persons were arrested in the case and later granted bail. However, Samta Nagar Police invoked IPC Section 452 (House-trespass after preparation for hurt, assault, or wrongful restraint) in the First Information Report (FIR) and re-arrested them last night.

The accused will be produced before the court today. Yesterday, a protest took place outside Samta Nagar Police station in Kandivali where the matter has been registered. Revolutionary Party of India (RPI) workers protested against the state government and Mumbai Police over the issue.

The protesters demanded strict against Shiv Sena leaders and that an attempt to murder section to be added in the FIR against them. (ANI)

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco adopted drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

