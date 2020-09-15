Left Menu
Book floats idea of new model of governance - 'paracracy'

"Pokhran" by Uday Singh is a journey of revenge, courage, love, and the indomitable human spirit.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 15-09-2020 17:18 IST | Created: 15-09-2020 17:18 IST
A new novel centres around the concept of 'paracracy' - a revolutionary governance model that seeks to level the playing field for all. "Pokhran" by Uday Singh is a journey of revenge, courage, love, and the indomitable human spirit.

As the world celebrates International Day of Democracy on Tuesday, the book introduces the concept of 'paracracy', which Singh describes as a new form of governance in which every citizen will start their life at the age of 21, with no wealth inherited from their parents or relatives. "Par means equal (Latin) and kratia means rule (Greek). Paracracy proposes that from the age of 21, each of the individuals will be free to amass as much wealth as they legally can, without any constraints," he says.

At the time of the individual's (or spouse's) death, that wealth will be passed on to the State which will invest it in education, infrastructure projects, defence, law enforcement and social services, he says. Such governance will ensure that there is no generational build-up of wealth and no ever-widening income inequality, as every generation starts out with a clean slate, the author adds.

He feels widening economic inequality should matter to both rich and poor because the end result of such a divide is a bloody and violent revolution pitting those that have nothing to lose against those that have everything to lose. On why he chose a work of fiction to propose this form of governance, Singh says, "I wanted the concept to be propagated not only among the academicians or policy makers, but also among the everyday citizens so that there is a grass-roots level support." He hopes some "charismatic politician or policy maker, somewhere out in the future, will come across this book, and walk away with one nugget of insight" and that would be the idea that progressive societies can create level playing field for all by embarking on a 'paracratic' form of governance.

