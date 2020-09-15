Gujarat minister, BJP MLA test positive for coronavirus
PTI | Ahmedabad
A minister in the Gujarat government and a BJP MLA on Tuesday said they have tested positive for coronavirus. In a tweet, Gujarat Food, Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs minister Jayesh Radadiya said he has contracted the infection and is home quarantined.
"My coronavirus report is positive. I am currently home quarantined and my condition is stable. Those who have come in contact with me in the last one week should also get themselves tested," Radadiya said in a tweet. Similarly, BJP MLA from Jamnagar Raghavji Patel also took to Twitter to say that he had tested positive for the disease.
In his tweet, Patel said that he is undergoing treatment at a designated hospital in Jamnagar and urged people who recently came in contact with him to either get themselves tested or remain in home quarantine. Earlier, two ministers and some MLAs of both ruling BJP and opposition Congress had tested positive for the infection.
