Trump says he would sell other Gulf countries U.S. weapons systems
. He noted that the UAE wanted to buy some fighter jets, adding: "I personally would have not problem with it. Some people do, they say ...Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 15-09-2020 18:37 IST | Created: 15-09-2020 18:37 IST
U.S. President Donald Trump on Tuesday said he would be willing to sell other countries in the Middle East the same weapons systems sold to Israel, noting the region's wealth and saying it would be good for the United States and U.S. jobs.
"They're very wealthy countries for the most part," Trump told Fox News in an interview ahead of a signing ceremony at the White House for agreements normalizing relations between Israel, the United Arab Emirates and Bahrain later on Tuesday. .
He noted that the UAE wanted to buy some fighter jets, adding: "I personally would have not problem with it. Some people do, they say ... maybe they go to war."
