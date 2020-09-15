Left Menu
Development News Edition

UAE official says Israel accord should dispel doubts over F-35 sale

The agreement, known as the Abraham Accord, should dispel "any grain of doubt" on why the Gulf state should get stealth F-35 fighter jets from the United States, Gargash told reporters. "The UAE seeks like any country that takes its military seriously, to modernize its military, always, so our request for the F35 and other systems pre-dates this agreement," he said.

Reuters | Updated: 15-09-2020 19:06 IST | Created: 15-09-2020 19:06 IST
UAE official says Israel accord should dispel doubts over F-35 sale

The United Arab Emirates wants to modernise its military and a request for U.S. F-35 warplanes has been on the table since before a normalisation deal with Israel, the minister of state for foreign affairs, Anwar Gargash, said on Tuesday. The agreement, known as the Abraham Accord, should dispel "any grain of doubt" on why the Gulf state should get stealth F-35 fighter jets from the United States, Gargash told reporters.

"The UAE seeks like any country that takes its military seriously, to modernize its military, always, so our request for the F35 and other systems pre-dates this agreement," he said. The UAE's existing F-16 jets are now almost two decades old and it is time to renew them, he said.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has said his government would oppose any U.S. F-35 warplane sales to the UAE, despite forging relations with the Gulf power. U.S. President Donald Trump on Tuesday told Fox News he would have no problem selling the planes to the UAE. The UAE and Gulf neighbour Bahrain are set to sign normalisation accords with Israel at a White House ceremony on Tuesday.

Gargash said the country's decision to normalise ties broke a "psychological barrier" and is the way forward for the region, giving it more leverage. He said Israel suspending its planned annexation of Palestinian land would stop the two-state solution being undermined and that the United States' mediator role was assurance that further annexation would be suspended.

The Emirati minister said it was not the time to revise the Arab Peace Initiative, and that it remains the cornerstone of the UAE's commitment to the Palestinian cause. A strategic breakthrough is needed, he said, but "it will not happen overnight".

TRENDING

Two children die of food poisoning, another critical in Andhra's Kurnool dist

Hyun Bin couldn’t hide himself while returning to Korea, actor under self-quarantine

US imposes visa restrictions on election riggers in Nigeria

Salman Khan’s returns with ‘Bigg Boss 14’; Premiere on October 3

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco adopted drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

Videos

Latest News

Govt issues postage stamp commemorating first successful A-SAT test

A postage stamp commemorating the first successful anti-satellite missile A-SAT test was released on Tuesday in the presence of National Security Advisor Ajit Doval, the Defence Ministry said. Doval, in his address at the event, said the De...

Amid tensions at LAC, Army prepares for long winter in Ladakh

From heating appliances and climate appropriate clothing to rations, fuel and tents that protect from the biting cold, all necessary supplies have reached the forward areas for the Army to gear up for the long, freezing winter in Ladakh reg...

Soccer-Pjanic delighted to play alongside Messi at Barcelona

Miralem Pjanic is looking forward to playing with want-away Barcelona captain Lionel Messi, the midfielder said as he was finally presented on Tuesday following his move from Juventus. The Bosnian was diagnosed with the novel coronavirus an...

SBI extends OTP-based ATM withdrawal facility round the clock

The countrys largest lender State Bank of India will make OTP-based cash withdrawal facility operational round the clock at its ATMs for transactions of Rs 10,000 and above from September 18. In January this year, the lender had introduced ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020