Ravi Kishnan's remarks about saving industry not defaming it: Union Minister Ramdas Athawale

Union Minister Ramdas Athawale on Tuesday supported Ravi Kishan after senior actor-politician Jaya Bachchan hit out at the BJP member of parliament over his comments against the drug menace in Bollywood.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 15-09-2020 21:35 IST | Created: 15-09-2020 21:35 IST
Union Minister Ramdas Athawale speaking to ANI on Tuesday. Photo/ANI. Image Credit: ANI

Union Minister Ramdas Athawale on Tuesday supported Ravi Kishan after senior actor-politician Jaya Bachchan hit out at the BJP member of parliament over his comments against the drug menace in Bollywood. Athawale said that remarks by the Gorakhpur MP were not aimed at defaming the film industry.

Speaking to ANI, Athawale said, "It's not like how Jaya Bachchan ji said that the film industry is being defamed. Drugs are being used in the film industry. The NCB has arrested Rhea Chakraborty and others. Ravi Kishan ji's remarks about saving industry by making it drug-free is right." In the video, the lawmaker was seen stating that the government should stand by the entertainment industry when some people were attempting to tarnish the industry's image.

Samajwadi Party MP Jaya Bachchan had given a zero hour notice in the Upper House over an alleged conspiracy to defame the film industry. She stated that people working in the entertainment industry are "flogged" by social media. The monsoon session of Parliament commenced from Monday with several precautionary measures due to the coronavirus pandemic. The session is slated to conclude on October 1. (ANI)

