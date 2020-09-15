Left Menu
Development News Edition

Gambia's former first lady Zineb Jammeh hit with US sanctions

Yahya Jammeh stole at least $50 million of state funds during a despotic tenure that ended in 2017 when he was forced into exile after losing an election, the Gambian Justice Ministry says. Much of his remaining assets are controlled by Zineb, the U.S. Treasury said.

Reuters | Banjul | Updated: 15-09-2020 22:14 IST | Created: 15-09-2020 22:02 IST
Gambia's former first lady Zineb Jammeh hit with US sanctions
Representative image Image Credit: Needpix

Zineb Jammeh, the wife of Gambia's former president, Yahya Jammeh, has been hit with U.S. sanctions for her role in the economic plunder of the tiny West African county during her husband's 22-year rule, the U.S. Treasury said on Tuesday. Yahya Jammeh stole at least $50 million of state funds during a despotic tenure that ended in 2017 when he was forced into exile after losing an election, the Gambian Justice Ministry says.

Much of his remaining assets are controlled by Zineb, the U.S. Treasury said. Yahya Jammeh was not reachable from his residence in Equatorial Guinea on Tuesday, but his lawyers have denied wrongdoing in the past. Zineb could not be reached for comment.

"Zineb has reportedly been instrumental in aiding and abetting Jammeh's economic crimes against the country, and despite numerous calls for Zineb to intervene, has turned a blind eye to Jammeh's human rights abuses," the statement said. The money, often delivered to Jammeh through massive cash withdrawals from bank accounts not in his name, afforded the Jammehs a lavish lifestyle that included the purchase of a $3.5 million mansion in the eastern U.S. state of Maryland, acquired through a trust set up by Zineb.

Zineb is in charge of most of Jammeh's assets around the world, the U.S. Treasury said. She ran a charity that Reuters revealed https://www.reuters.com/article/us-gambia-jammeh-idUSKBN16312M was used to send millions of dollars to Jammeh instead of to charitable projects. Yahya Jammeh, who took power in 1994 after a peaceful coup, ran the tropical tourist destination with a mix of generosity and fear https://uk.reuters.com/article/us-gambia-election-jammeh/cash-gifts-and-crocodile-holes-gambias-outgoing-ruler-idUSKBN13T0ND. He claimed to have a herbal cure for AIDS, risking the lives of countless people who were sent to him for treatment. Under his rule, opponents were jailed, tortured or killed https://uk.reuters.com/article/us-gambia-justice/killed-and-dumped-in-wells-probe-reveals-horrors-of-gambias-ex-regime-idUSKBN1AK1CP, rights groups say. Jammeh has denied such charges.

The U.S. also placed sanctions on Nabah Ltd, a U.K.-registered company run by Ashraf Seed Ahmed Al-Cardinal which the Treasury says holds funds for senior-level South Sudanese officials in an attempt to avoid sanctions.

TRENDING

Two children die of food poisoning, another critical in Andhra's Kurnool dist

Hyun Bin couldn’t hide himself while returning to Korea, actor under self-quarantine

US imposes visa restrictions on election riggers in Nigeria

Alleged Mi Band 5 retail box images leaked online; reveals India pricing

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco adopted drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

Videos

Latest News

Chinese diplomat 'likes' X-rated video on Twitter

The Twitter account of Chinese Ambassador to Britain, Liu Xiamong, recently liked an X-rated video, creating storm on social media with many users of the microblogging site wondering if it was an accident or whether his account had been hac...

Lisa Kudrow addresses rumours about Ellen DeGeneres hosting 'Friends' reunion

American actor Lisa Kudrow recently discussed the upcoming highly anticipated HBO Max reunion and shared that as far as she knows there isnt a host yet for the Friends reunion special. According to People Magazine, the 57-year-old actor, wh...

Irish eyes on AC Milan's visit to Shamrock Rovers

AHAH...

Pearl case: Pakistan's apex court adjourns hearing for two weeks

Pakistans Supreme Court on Tuesday adjourned for two weeks the appeals hearing against the acquittal of British-born al-Qaeda leader Ahmed Omar Saeed Sheikh and his three aides in the abduction and murder of US journalist Daniel Pearl in 20...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020