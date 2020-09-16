Left Menu
Development News Edition

China: War games a signal to Taiwan leader, foreign backers

Its political consideration is an obstacle to international conservation activities,” Ou said. In a statement, the Chinese Wild Bird Federation said BirdLife had demanded it to sign a document formally committing to not promote or advocate the legitimacy of the Republic of China, Taiwan's formal name, or the independence of Taiwan from China.

PTI | Beijing | Updated: 16-09-2020 11:53 IST | Created: 16-09-2020 11:53 IST
China: War games a signal to Taiwan leader, foreign backers

Recent Chinese war games near Taiwan were a deliberate signal to the leaders of the island and its foreign backers that Beijing intends to make good on its vow to defend what it considers Chinese sovereignty, a government spokesperson said Wednesday. Ma Xiaoguang of the Chinese Cabinet's Taiwan Affairs Office said the exercises were a “necessary measure" because Taiwan's leaders had been engaging in activities aimed pushing the island's formal independence from China. He said Taiwan's leaders had sought support from abroad and were doing so in a bid to hamper China's development.

“The situation between the sides at present is even more grave and complicated. The Democratic Progressive Party authorities and the Taiwanese independence forces are behind this," Ma said, referring to Taiwan's ruling party, which renewed its hold on the presidency and parliament in elections earlier this year. “We have the determination and the capability to defeat all Taiwan independence activities and absolutely safeguard national sovereignty and territorial integrity," Ma told reporters at a regularly schedule briefing.

Taiwan said Chinese warplanes entered its airspace over two days last week during the large-scale war games that it called a “serious provocation to Taiwan and a grave threat to regional peace and stability.” It said such actions by China's People's Liberation Army threaten the entire region and urged the international community to respond. China has been stepping up its threat to bring the self-governing island under its control by military force with frequent war games and aerial patrols. That follows the apparent failure of its efforts to win over the island's 23 million people to the prospect of political unification under the “one country, two systems" framework in place in China, with a large majority of Taiwanese favouring maintaining the status quo of de facto independence.

China cut contacts with Taiwan's government following the 2016 election of independence-minded President Tsai Ing-wen, who was re-elected this year, and has sought to isolate her diplomatically while ratcheting up political, military and economic pressure. At Wednesday's briefing, Ma repeatedly side-stepped questions about the decision by Taiwan's China-friendly Nationalist Party not to send a delegation to attend an annual cross-strait economic and cultural forum in the Chinese city of Xiamen following remarks by a Chinese television presenter seen as disparaging.

After repeated questioning, Ma said his understanding was the decision was dictated by Taiwanese internal politics, citing unidentified media sources in Taiwan. Ma also denied reports that the Chinese presenter had been asked to apologise for her statement that the Nationalist delegation was coming “begging for peace." The Nationalists have lost badly in the past two presidential elections, largely as a result of perceptions that they are too close to Beijing and willing to sell out Taiwan's interests for political and economic gain. The party had run Taiwan for decades, partly under martial law, after Chiang Kai-shek moved it to the island following the Communist takeover of mainland China in 1949.

China has sought relentlessly to isolate the Tsai's government even while she draws closer to key ally the United States. Beijing has whittled Taiwan's roster of diplomatic allies down to just 15 and blocked its representatives from attending international gatherings, demanding that Tsai agree to recognize Taiwan as a part of Chinese territory. On Tuesday, Taiwanese foreign ministry spokesperson Joanne Ou protested British-based conservation group BirdLife International's move to exclude Taiwan's Chinese Wild Bird Federation as a result of the Chinese government's “intervention and suppression regarding ecological conservation activities.” “BirdLife International cooperated with China to oppress the wild bird society of Taiwan. Its political consideration is an obstacle to international conservation activities,” Ou said.

In a statement, the Chinese Wild Bird Federation said BirdLife had demanded it to sign a document formally committing to not promote or advocate the legitimacy of the Republic of China, Taiwan's formal name, or the independence of Taiwan from China. “As an apolitical organisation which has never taken a stance on any such issue, we felt it was inappropriate to sign such a document and were unable to comply. We are not political actors, we are conservationists," the federation said.

BirdLife International did not immediately respond to requests for comment..

TRENDING

Alleged Mi Band 5 retail box images leaked online; reveals India pricing

Siti Networks reports Q1 net loss of Rs 45.81 crore

US imposes visa restrictions on election riggers in Nigeria

Starved of wifi, Indonesians trade plastic trash to study online

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

Videos

Latest News

HNA Group chairman barred from flying, vacationing on firm's failure to pay court-ordered $5,300

The chairman of cash-strapped HNA Group has been barred from taking flights and high-speed trains and going on vacations due to the Chinese conglomerates failure to pay a court-ordered 5,300 in a lawsuit, a court document showed. The once h...

Ladakh reports 80 new COVID-19 cases, 3 more deaths

The Union Territory of Ladakh reported 80 new coronavirus cases and three more deaths, taking the cumulative figures to 3,499 infections and 44 fatalities, officials said Wednesday. There are 938 active coronavirus cases in the union territ...

Shares of Lakshmi Vilas Bank jump 10 pc after merger talks with Clix Group

Shares of Lakshmi Vilas Bank jumped by nearly 10 per cent on Wednesday morning after the troubled private sector lender said that mutual due diligence process for merger with Clix Group is substantially complete and both parties are in disc...

Randeep Hooda returns to work, begins dubbing for Salman Khan's 'Radhe'

Actor Randeep Hooda on Wednesday expressed gratitude as he returned to work after months-long hiatus and begun dubbing for action-thriller Radhe. The Extraction actor took to Instagram to share a picture of himself from the studio dropping ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020