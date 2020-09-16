Left Menu
UK sees 'a way through' parliamentary maze for Brexit treaty breach bill

"For me, I just want Brexit sorted." Buckland told Times Radio that the bill was needed as an insurance policy in case the EU made a "material breach" of their obligations but that the talks were not yet at that stage and that London would use current mechanisms to find a compromise. The EU says Johnson's bill could collapse trade talks and propel the United Kingdom towards a messy Brexit while former British leaders have warned that breaking the law is a step too far that undermines the country's image.

Reuters | Updated: 16-09-2020 13:20 IST | Created: 16-09-2020 13:20 IST
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson's government sees a 'way through' the parliamentary maze for his bill that would break the Brexit divorce treaty as it talks with rebels in the Conservative Party, a minister said on Wednesday.

Johnson's Internal Market Bill, which the EU has demanded he scrap by the end of September, is currently being debated in parliament, though he is facing a rebellion by some members of his Conservative Party. "I believe there is a way through," Robert Buckland told the BBC when asked about negotiations with rebels in parliament over the bill, adding that London wanted a deal with the EU.

"In terms of shared understanding, I have already seen quite a difference," he said when asked about a possible compromise in parliament. Asked if he had been involved in negotiations with Bob Neill, a Conservative lawmaker, Justice Secretary Robert Buckland said: "There are lots of discussions going on with all MPs from all parts of the debate, not just Bob Neill."

"We want to get this bill through, we want to make sure that we are ready for any disagreements or disputes that might arise if we don't get agreement in the joint committee," he said. "For me, I just want Brexit sorted." Buckland told Times Radio that the bill was needed as an insurance policy in case the EU made a "material breach" of their obligations but that the talks were not yet at that stage and that London would use current mechanisms to find a compromise.

The EU says Johnson's bill could collapse trade talks and propel the United Kingdom towards a messy Brexit while former British leaders have warned that breaking the law is a step too far that undermines the country's image. Johnson said it was essential to counter "absurd" threats from Brussels including that London put up trade barriers between Britain and Northern Ireland and impose a food blockade - steps he said threatened the United Kingdom's unity.

