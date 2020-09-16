Left Menu
Development News Edition

French initiative is last chance to save Lebanon, Jumblatt says

France has been leaning on its fractious politicians to set up a new government to start reforming the corruption-ridden state, but a Tuesday's deadline that they had agreed with Paris for establishing the new cabinet has already been missed. "It appears that some did not understand or did not want to understand that the French initiative is the last opportunity to save Lebanon and to prevent its disappearance, as the (French) foreign minister said clearly," Jumblatt, the main figure in Lebanon's Druze community, wrote on Twitter.

Reuters | Updated: 16-09-2020 13:26 IST | Created: 16-09-2020 13:26 IST
French initiative is last chance to save Lebanon, Jumblatt says

Leading Lebanese politician Walid Jumblatt said on Wednesday it seemed some people did not understand that French-led efforts to lift Lebanon out of crisis were the last chance to save the country.

Lebanon is in the throes of a crippling economic and financial meltdown that marks the biggest threat to its stability since the 1975-1990 civil war. France has been leaning on its fractious politicians to set up a new government to start reforming the corruption-ridden state, but a Tuesday's deadline that they had agreed with Paris for establishing the new cabinet has already been missed.

"It appears that some did not understand or did not want to understand that the French initiative is the last opportunity to save Lebanon and to prevent its disappearance, as the (French) foreign minister said clearly," Jumblatt, the main figure in Lebanon's Druze community, wrote on Twitter. French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian said last month that Lebanon risked disappearing without critical reforms.

A lawmaker in a major Christian party said the country faced a critical 24 hours in which either the "logic of reason" would win and a government would be formed or Prime Minister-designate Mustapha Adib would step down. "We have a historic opportunity via the initiative launched by President Emmanuel Macron," Simon Abi Ramia of the Free Patriotic Movement said in a tweet. (Writing by Tom Perry; Editing by Edmund Blair)

TRENDING

Alleged Mi Band 5 retail box images leaked online; reveals India pricing

Siti Networks reports Q1 net loss of Rs 45.81 crore

US imposes visa restrictions on election riggers in Nigeria

Starved of wifi, Indonesians trade plastic trash to study online

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

Videos

Latest News

Tennis-After early exits in New York, Gauff gets first win on clay

American teen Coco Gauff arrived in Rome on the heels of two early exits in New York and was glad to get her season back on track with a victory over Ons Jabeur at the Italian Open in her first Tour-level main draw match on clay. The 16-yea...

Rajya Sabha passes Institute of Teaching and Research in Ayurveda Bill, 2020

The Rajya Sabha passed the Institute of Teaching and Research in Ayurveda Bill, 2020 on Wednesday. The bill seeks to merge three institutes, which will be called the Institute of Teaching and Research in Ayurveda, in Jamnagar, Gujarat which...

Maha: Former MLA Ghandat joins NCP

Former Maharashtra MLA Sitaram Ghandat joined the Sharad Pawar-led NCP here on Wednesday. Ghadat, who won the 2009 state Assembly election as an Independent from Gangakhed in Parabhani district, was welcomed into the NCP by senior party lea...

All three farm sector bills brought by Modi govt far-sighted, will boost agricultural production: Nadda

The three bills related to agriculture introduced by the Modi government in Parliament will boost production and help farmers get better prices for the produce, BJP president J P Nadda said on Wednesday. Underlining that farmers are at the ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020