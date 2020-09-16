Maha: Former MLA Ghandat joins NCP

Former Maharashtra MLA Sitaram Ghandat joined the Sharad Pawar-led NCP here on Wednesday. Ghadat, who won the 2009 state Assembly election as an Independent from Gangakhed in Parabhani district, was welcomed into the NCP by senior party leader and state Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar.

During a function at the NCP's head office here, Pawar expressed hope that with the induction of Ghandat, the party would be strengthened in Parbhani district of Marathwada. Ghandat, who joined the NCP along with his supporters, said he will work "selflessly" for strengthening the party.

Maharashtra ministers and NCP leaders Jayant Patil and Nawab Malik were also present during the programme..