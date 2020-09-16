Left Menu
Development News Edition

Govt taken steps for employment generation during Covid-19 pandemic: Labour and Employment Minister

Union Labour and Employment Minister Santosh Kumar Gangwar on Wednesday said that a number of "unprecedented steps" have been taken by the Union Government for labour welfare and employment including for migrant workers across India during COVID-19 pandemic.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 16-09-2020 15:24 IST | Created: 16-09-2020 15:24 IST
Govt taken steps for employment generation during Covid-19 pandemic: Labour and Employment Minister
Union Labour and Employment Minister Santosh Kumar Gangwar [File Photo/ANI]. Image Credit: ANI

Union Labour and Employment Minister Santosh Kumar Gangwar on Wednesday said that a number of "unprecedented steps" have been taken by the Union Government for labour welfare and employment including for migrant workers across India during COVID-19 pandemic. Elaborating it, the minister said, "Labour is in the concurrent list and therefore, both State and Central Governments can legislate on the issues. Further, most of the Central Labour Acts including the Migrant Labour Act is being implemented exclusively by the state government."

Gangwar further informed that after the lockdown, directions were sent from the Ministry of Labour and Employment to all the state governments/Union territories instructing them to provide financial assistance to construction workers from Building and Other Construction Workers' Cess Fund. "Till date, about 2 crore migrant workers have been provided Rs 5,000 crores directly in their bank accounts from Building and other Construction Workers' Cess Fund being maintained by various states. In order to resolve the grievances of migrant workers during lockdown, the Ministry of Labour and Employment had set up 20 Control Rooms all over the country," the Union Minister said.

He also stated that during the lockdown, more than 15000 complaints of the workers were resolved through these Control Rooms and due to the intervention of his ministry and more than 2,00,000 workers were paid their due wages amounting to about Rs 295 crores. It is worth noticing that the Ministry of Labour and Employment has also issued advisory guidelines for all the state governments/UTs on July 27, 2020.

"Under a notice, states/Union Territories have been directed to nominate a State Level Nodal Officer to coordinate the implementation of various measures for the welfare of migrant workers who are coming back for employment," Gangwar said. (ANI)

TRENDING

Alleged Mi Band 5 retail box images leaked online; reveals India pricing

Siti Networks reports Q1 net loss of Rs 45.81 crore

US imposes visa restrictions on election riggers in Nigeria

Starved of wifi, Indonesians trade plastic trash to study online

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

Videos

Latest News

Krishnakumar Natarajan, family sell 42 lakh Mindtree shares

Mindtree co-founder Krishnakumar Natarajan and his family have sold over 42 lakh shares of the company, reducing their combined shareholding to 2.29 per cent. The transactions were carried out by Krishnakumar N, wife Akila Krishnakumar and ...

China's Communist Party demands private sector's loyalty as external risks rise

Chinas ruling Communist Party is demanding a show of greater loyalty from the sprawling private sector as the worlds second-largest economy grapples with growing external risks, from open U.S. hostility to the coronavirus pandemic.In recent...

U'khand police launches another search for Kedarnath tragedy victims

The Uttarakhand police dispatched 10 teams to Kedarnath on Wednesday in search of the thousands of people who went missing after the devastating deluge of June, 2013. The teams will conduct their search for 10 days in different directions a...

Cong attacks govt over minister's statement that no infiltration took place along Sino-India border in last 6 months

The Congress on Wednesday attacked the government for its statement that there has been no infiltration along the Sino-India border in the last six months and said it is an insult to the brave Indian soldiers who were killed on the night of...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020