Left Menu
Development News Edition

Stop linking Navalny case to Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline, Kremlin says

The Kremlin said on Wednesday the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline from Russia to Germany should not be linked to the case of opposition leader Alexei Navalny, who Berlin says was poisoned in Russia with a nerve agent. German Chancellor Angela Merkel has faced calls to halt the nearly-complete pipeline bringing Russian gas to Germany in response to the suspected poisoning of Navalny in Siberia last month.

Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 16-09-2020 16:48 IST | Created: 16-09-2020 16:40 IST
Stop linking Navalny case to Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline, Kremlin says
File Photo Image Credit: ANI

The Kremlin said on Wednesday the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline from Russia to Germany should not be linked to the case of opposition leader Alexei Navalny, who Berlin says was poisoned in Russia with a nerve agent.

German Chancellor Angela Merkel has faced calls to halt the nearly-complete pipeline bringing Russian gas to Germany in response to the suspected poisoning of Navalny in Siberia last month. Speaking to reporters on a conference call, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Nord Stream 2 should not be raised when discussing the Navalny case.

"It should stop being mentioned in the context of any politicization," he said. "This is a commercial project that is absolutely in line with the interests of both Russia and European Union countries, and primarily Germany." Moscow says it has yet to see proof the 44-year-old opposition politician, a critic of the Kremlin, was poisoned with a Novichok nerve agent, as laboratories in three European countries have established. Peskov reiterated that Russia was hoping to cooperate with Germany on the case but that its efforts to do so had so far been rebuffed.

"What happened to the Berlin patient needs... investigation and clarification," Peskov said, referring to Navalny. "To move forward on this investigation and clarify the circumstances, cooperation with Germany is essential, first and foremost. Russia is seeking this cooperation but has not been met with reciprocity." Led by Russia's Gazprom with western partners, the Nord Stream 2 project, which will double the capacity of the existing Nord Stream 1 pipeline from Russia to Germany, is more than 90% complete and scheduled to operate from early 2021.

In a sign that Russia is determined to press on with the politically charged project, a Gazprom vessel has departed St Petersburg for Mukran, the pipeline's supply base in Germany, ship tracking data showed on Wednesday. On Tuesday Navalny posted a photograph on Instagram of him sitting up in his Berlin hospital bed and surrounded by his family. He said he could now breathe independently after having been in a coma following his poisoning.

TRENDING

Alleged Mi Band 5 retail box images leaked online; reveals India pricing

Siti Networks reports Q1 net loss of Rs 45.81 crore

US imposes visa restrictions on election riggers in Nigeria

Starved of wifi, Indonesians trade plastic trash to study online

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

Videos

Latest News

INSIGHT-Pandemic "hero" Filipino nurses struggle to leave home

From across the Philippines, they gathered to pray by Zoom.They were praying to be allowed to leave To be allowed to take up nursing jobs in countries where the coronavirus is killing thousands in hospitals and care homes. In recent months,...

Port Blair airport to have a new terminal building by mid-2021: AAI

The Airports Authority of India AAI said on Wednesday it is constructing a new integrated terminal building at the Port Blair airport and it will be ready by mid-2021. The airport currently handles around 18 lakh passengers annually, said t...

Krishnakumar Natarajan, family sell 42 lakh Mindtree shares

Mindtree co-founder Krishnakumar Natarajan and his family have sold over 42 lakh shares of the company, reducing their combined shareholding to 2.29 per cent. The transactions were carried out by Krishnakumar N, wife Akila Krishnakumar and ...

China's Communist Party demands private sector's loyalty as external risks rise

Chinas ruling Communist Party is demanding a show of greater loyalty from the sprawling private sector as the worlds second-largest economy grapples with growing external risks, from open U.S. hostility to the coronavirus pandemic.In recent...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020