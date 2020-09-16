Belarusian leader says he asked Putin for armaments at meeting - Belta

Belarusian leader says he asked Putin for armaments at meeting - BeltaReuters | Updated: 16-09-2020 19:05 IST | Created: 16-09-2020 18:22 IST
Belarusian leader Alexander Lukashenko said on Wednesday he had asked Russian President Vladimir Putin to supply Belarus with several types of weapon, the Belta state news agency reported. Lukashenko, who faces mass protests at home following a presidential election that demonstrators say was rigged, also said that new presidential elections would be held once the country adopts a new constitution.
His comments follow a meeting between Putin and Lukashenko in the Black Sea resort of Sochi earlier this week.
- READ MORE ON:
- Alexander Lukashenko
- Vladimir Putin
- Belarusian
- Russian
- Belta
- Black Sea
- Sochi
- COVID-19
ALSO READ
Lukashenko considers re-routing Belarusian cargo after sanctions - Belta
3 Russian Navy warships dock in Lankan port
Ex-candidate says Belarusians will no longer obey president
EXCLUSIVE-U.S. considers sanctions on Belarusians for election fraud, violence against protesters
EXCLUSIVE-U.S. mulls sanctions on seven Belarusians for falsifying election, violence against protesters