Left Menu
Development News Edition

New Japanese Cabinet retains most key ministers

New Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga, elected by parliament on Wednesday after pledging to pursue his predecessor Shinzo Abe's policies, formed a 20-member Cabinet that retains many previous ministers. Here are some key appointees: DEFENSE MINISTER: Nobuo Kishi (new) — Former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe's younger brother, he was adopted soon after birth by his mother's brother, who was childless.

PTI | Tokyo | Updated: 16-09-2020 18:54 IST | Created: 16-09-2020 18:54 IST
New Japanese Cabinet retains most key ministers

New Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga, elected by parliament on Wednesday after pledging to pursue his predecessor Shinzo Abe's policies, formed a 20-member Cabinet that retains many previous ministers. Here are some key appointees: DEFENSE MINISTER: Nobuo Kishi (new) — Former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe's younger brother, he was adopted soon after birth by his mother's brother, who was childless. His grandfather, Nobusuke Kishi, was a deeply conservative former prime minister. He has close ties to Taiwan and its president, Tsai Ing-wen. Like Abe, Kishi is known for his conservative political stance and advocacy of the revision of Japan(asterisk)s pacifist constitution. A trading company employee for 21 years, Kishi entered politics in 2004. FOREIGN MINISTER: Toshimitsu Motegi (retained) — A trade minister in Abe's earlier Cabinet, Motegi was a key figure in reaching a toughly negotiated U.S. trade deal following demands from President Donald Trump that Japan narrow the countries' trade imbalance. University of Tokyo and Harvard-educated Motegi was first elected to parliament in 1993.

DEPUTY PRIME MINISTER and FINANCE MINISTER: Taro Aso (retained) — A governing party heavyweight who served as prime minister for one year, Aso was an influential lawmaker in the Abe government. He was a key backer of “Abenomics,” which combines fiscal stimulus, monetary easing and structural reforms. Gaffe-prone Aso has made a series of remarks deemed insensitive and discriminatory. Aso, a Catholic, is the grandson of former Prime Minister Shigeru Yoshida, who served after World War II when Japan was under U.S. occupation. ECONOMY, TRADE AND INDUSTRY MINISTER: Hiroshi Kajiyama (retained) — The son of former Justice Minister Seiroku Kajiyama, whom Suga admires as a mentor, landed a career after finishing university at a nuclear fuel and reactor organization now called Japan Atomic Energy Agency before being elected to parliament in 2000. Kajiyama received his current post last year after his predecessor resigned over election fraud allegations a month after being appointed. Kajiyama has dealt with export control disputes with South Korea and faces the problem of what to do with massive amounts of radioactive water stored in tanks at the wrecked Fukushima nuclear plant.

OLYMPIC MINISTER: Seiko Hashimoto (retained) — Also in charge of women's empowerment. Hashimoto is one of two women in Suga's Cabinet. She competed in seven Olympic Games, a record for a Japanese woman, in speed skating and bicycling, and won a bronze medal in Albertville in 1992. Born days before the start of the 1964 Tokyo Games, she was named after the Olympic flame..

TRENDING

Alleged Mi Band 5 retail box images leaked online; reveals India pricing

Siti Networks reports Q1 net loss of Rs 45.81 crore

US imposes visa restrictions on election riggers in Nigeria

Starved of wifi, Indonesians trade plastic trash to study online

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

Videos

Latest News

Cases of assault on women at COVID care centres on rise: Fadnavis

Leader of Opposition in the Maharashtra Assembly Devendra Fadnavis on Wednesday alleged that cases of assault on women at COVID care centres are increasing in the state. Despite several complaints, the state government is not taking any eff...

German minister defends decision to take refugees from Greek islands

Interior Minister Horst Seehofer on Wednesday defended Germanys decision to take a further 1,553 refugees from camps in Greece, saying the country could be proud of its role in Europes migration crisis. On Tuesday, Germany announced it woul...

UK government reaches deal with Conservative rebels - BBC

British Prime Minister Boris Johnsons government has reached a deal to avert a rebellion by members of his own party over powers within its proposed Internal Market Bill that break international law, the BBC reported on Wednesday.The Intern...

Kingpin of banned cough syrup smuggling racket arrested from Kolkata

The kingpin of an international smuggling racket dealing in banned cough syrup was arrested from Kolkata by the Narcotics Control Bureau NCB, an official said on Wednesday. Santu Saha 45, a resident of South Dinajpur district of West Bengal...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020