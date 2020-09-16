Left Menu
Tirupati Lok Sabha MP Balli Durga Prasad dead

The 65-year old ruling YSR Congress MP was admitted to the hospital in Chennai, about 140 km from here, three weeks ago after he tested positive for the coronavirus, they said. Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy, his Deputy K Narayana Swamy, Industries Minister Mekapati Goutham Reddy and several MLAs from Chittoor District expressed shock and condoled the death of Prasad.

PTI | Tirupati | Updated: 16-09-2020 20:26 IST | Created: 16-09-2020 20:19 IST
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

Tirupati Lok Sabha MP Balli Durga Prasad Rao, who was undergoing treatment for COVID-19, died at a hospital in Chennai on Wednesday, family members said here. The 65-year old ruling YSR Congress MP was admitted to the hospital in Chennai, about 140 km from here, three weeks ago after he tested positive for the coronavirus, they said.

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy, his Deputy K Narayana Swamy, Industries Minister Mekapati Goutham Reddy and several MLAs from Chittoor District expressed shock and condoled the death of Prasad. He was a Minister in the Chandrababu Naidu Cabinet in the undivided Andhra Pradesh.

