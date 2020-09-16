Cong to seek special session of Haryana assembly over farm Bills: Hooda

Former Haryana Chief Minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda on Wednesday said the Congress will seek a special session of the state assembly to discuss the three farm-related Bills introduced by the Centre in Parliament. "We will meet Governor Satyadeo Narain Arya soon to demand a special session of the state assembly on this issue. We want that the issue, which is critical for farmers, be discussed threadbare," Hooda, Leader of the Opposition in the assembly, told reporters.

"Imposing the three farm sector bills, introduced in Parliament to ratify the three ordinances promulgated earlier without the consent of farmers, will amount to dictatorship," he said. Hooda said his party will oppose a "forcible" implementation of the laws. "The party is ready to launch a mass movement on this," he added. Hooda claimed that if the government continued to "force its decisions" on farmers, the "black laws" will be "abolished as soon as the Congress government is formed in the state".

Earlier in the day, Hooda visited Gharaunda and Karnal grain markets, where he met farmers, labourers and traders. Notwithstanding the assurances that the 'mandi' system and the minimum support price (MSP) mechanism will continue as earlier, Hooda said the government should add a guarantee in this regard before the passage of the Bills.

"If the government refuses to do so, then all three black laws should be rejected outright," he said. The former chief minister said, "On the lines of Punjab, all parties and farmer organisations of the state should oppose anti-farmer decisions in unison." "The BJP is trying to divide farmers and mislead them on the issue. Instead of talking to farmer leaders, they are being repeatedly insulted and arrested," he said. Replacing the earlier promulgated ordinances, the Centre on Monday introduced the Farmers' Produce Trade And Commerce (Promotion And Facilitation) Bill, 2020; Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Bill, 2020; and 'The Essential Commodities (Amendment) Bill in Parliament.