Finland's PM extends birthday wishes to Modi, says much potential to further deepen ties

Noting that the two nations are staunch supporters of a rules-based international order, she said Finland is an active member of the European Union (EU) and added that the relations between the EU and India look very promising in the light of the productive 15+ EU-India Summit held in July. "We have the opportunity now to turn the good spirits and broad array of deliverables from it into action.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 16-09-2020 21:10 IST | Created: 16-09-2020 20:50 IST
Finland's PM extends birthday wishes to Modi, says much potential to further deepen ties
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

Extending birthday wishes to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who will turn 70 on Thursday, Finland's Prime Minister Sanna Marin has said there is much potential to deepen even further the relations between the two countries. Noting that the two nations are staunch supporters of a rules-based international order, she said Finland is an active member of the European Union (EU) and added that the relations between the EU and India look very promising in the light of the productive 15+ EU-India Summit held in July.

"We have the opportunity now to turn the good spirits and broad array of deliverables from it into action. To this end, Finland supports concrete cooperation between India and the European Union in many sectors, such as sustainable development, including the circular economy, free trade and human rights," Marin said in a letter to Modi. The Prime Minister's Office (PMO) posted the letter on Twitter.

Marin said the two countries have just celebrated 70 years of diplomatic relations between them. Finland has a strong commercial presence in India and the Indian diaspora in Finland is vibrant and growing, she said.

Noting that the world is facing challenging times due to the coronavirus pandemic, Marin expressed confidence that it will come out stronger from the crisis. "The pandemic has clearly shown that national measures are not enough. We need international cooperation now more than ever. There is much potential to deepen even further the bilateral relations between India and Finland," she said.

