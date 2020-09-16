Left Menu
Development News Edition

Health activists, BJP leaders join TMC

Former BJP leader Sundar Paswan, whom Chatterjee described as a fighter for safeguarding the interests of people of the backward classes, also joined the TMC. "He appealed to Mamata Banerjee to join the party and was given the go-ahead," the TMC secretary-general said..

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 16-09-2020 20:57 IST | Created: 16-09-2020 20:57 IST
Health activists, BJP leaders join TMC

A host of leaders, including health activist Rezaul Karim, joined the Trinamool Congress on Wednesday from other political parties. Karim, a former Congress Doctors' Cell chief and CPI (M)'s Birbhum candidate in last year's Lok Sabha election, was welcomed to the party by its secretary-general Partha Chatterjee.

"An anti-Left doctors' organisation was also formed in 2009 under the leadership of Dr Karim. Party supremo Mamata Banerjee spoke to him after he expressed interest in joining the Trinamool Congress," Chatterjee said at the joining programme at the party headquarter here. Karim was removed from the post of chairman of the Congress Doctors' Cell after he was named the CPI(M) candidate. The seat was won by TMC's Satabdi Roy.

Koushik Chaki, the founder and honorary secretary of West Bengal Doctors' Forum, also joined the TMC at the programme. He is in charge of the Protocol Monitoring Committee for COVID-19 of the state government. Ainul Haque, a CPI(M) leader from Purba Bardhaman since the beginning of his political career and chairman of Burdwan Municipality from 2003 to 2013, joined the TMC on Wednesday following a brief stint in the BJP.

Haque had joined the BJP in March last year after he was expelled from the CPI(M) in 2017. Former BJP leader Sundar Paswan, whom Chatterjee described as a fighter for safeguarding the interests of people of the backward classes, also joined the TMC.

"He appealed to Mamata Banerjee to join the party and was given the go-ahead," the TMC secretary-general said..

TRENDING

Alleged Mi Band 5 retail box images leaked online; reveals India pricing

Siti Networks reports Q1 net loss of Rs 45.81 crore

US imposes visa restrictions on election riggers in Nigeria

Starved of wifi, Indonesians trade plastic trash to study online

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

Videos

Latest News

IBSA expresses 'frustration' over slow pace of progress on UNSC reform

The grouping of India, Brazil and South Africa IBSA on Wednesday expressed frustration over the slow pace of progress on reform of the UN Security Council and said time has come to move towards a result-oriented process to expand the key gl...

India's COVID-19 tally breaches 50 lakh-mark, recovery rate stands at 78.53 pc

Indias COVID-19 tally crossed the 50-lakh mark with a spike of 90,123 new cases and 1,290 deaths in the last 24 hours, according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Wednesday. The total case tally in the country stands at 50,20,...

Tennis-Djokovic back to winning ways in Rome after U.S. Open default

Novak Djokovic said he was relieved to turn the page on his contentious U.S. Open exit as he began his claycourt season with a solid victory in his first match at the Italian Open on Wednesday.The world number one, who was disqualified in N...

Maduro security forces committed crimes against humanity - UN

The government of Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro has committed systematic human rights violations including killings and torture amounting to crimes against humanity, U.N. investigators said on Wednesday.Reasonable grounds existed to b...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020