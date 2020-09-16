Kalyan Singh discharged from Lucknow hospital, flown to Ghaziabad

Former Uttar Pradesh chief minister Kalyan Singh, who had tested positive for coronavirus, was shifted Wednesday from Sanjay Gandhi Postgraduate Institute of Medical Sciences in Lucknow to a private hospital in Ghaziabad. He was discharged at the request of his family, the government hospital in Lucknow said.

Hours later, Yashoda Hospital, located in Kaushambi area near the national capital, confirmed that the former Rajasthan governor was now admitted there. He was flown to Hindan airport by an air ambulance run by a private company. He was admitted around 6.15 pm, three hours after being discharged from the Lucknow hospital.

A spokesperson said his condition was stable but there were co-morbidities, a reference to other medical conditions. "He has pneumonia in the lungs. His CT scan and blood tests have also been done. The anti-viral medication has started and further details would be known once the test results come," the Yashoda spokesperson added.

The results are expected Thursday. Yashoda medical superintendent Anuj Agarwal told PTI that Kalyan Singh has been admitted at the hospital's COVID-19 ward.

Earlier, the Lucknow hospital said his condition was stable when he was discharged from there. "Singh who was undergoing treatment for the COVID-19 infection at Rajdhani Corona Hospital SGPGI, Lucknow was discharged on the request of his relatives," a statement from the Lucknow hospital said.

"He was absolutely stable and was improving. He was maintaining 100 per cent oxygen saturation on room air," it added. "He did not have fever and his BP (blood pressure) was also normal. As per the family's wishes, he was discharged today at 3 pm," the hospital said.

The statement did not say if he was being shifted elsewhere. Singh was admitted at the SGPGI on Monday with complaints of fever, dry cough and breathlessness and tested positive for COVID-19.

The BJP leader is expected to appear before the special CBI court in Lucknow on September 30, when the verdict in the Babri mosque demolition case will be pronounced. He is among the 32 accused who include party veterans L K Advani, Murli Manohar Joshi and Uma Bharti.