Left Menu
Development News Edition

Kalyan Singh discharged from Lucknow hospital, flown to Ghaziabad

Former Uttar Pradesh chief minister Kalyan Singh, who had tested positive for coronavirus, was shifted Wednesday from Sanjay Gandhi Postgraduate Institute of Medical Sciences in Lucknow to a private hospital in Ghaziabad. Yashoda medical superintendent Anuj Agarwal told PTI that Kalyan Singh has been admitted at the hospital’s COVID-19 ward. Earlier, the Lucknow hospital said his condition was stable when he was discharged from there.

PTI | Lucknow | Updated: 16-09-2020 22:23 IST | Created: 16-09-2020 21:50 IST
Kalyan Singh discharged from Lucknow hospital, flown to Ghaziabad
Representative image. Image Credit: Twitter (@ANI)

Former Uttar Pradesh chief minister Kalyan Singh, who had tested positive for coronavirus, was shifted Wednesday from Sanjay Gandhi Postgraduate Institute of Medical Sciences in Lucknow to a private hospital in Ghaziabad. He was discharged at the request of his family, the government hospital in Lucknow said.

Hours later, Yashoda Hospital, located in Kaushambi area near the national capital, confirmed that the former Rajasthan governor was now admitted there. He was flown to Hindan airport by an air ambulance run by a private company. He was admitted around 6.15 pm, three hours after being discharged from the Lucknow hospital.

A spokesperson said his condition was stable but there were co-morbidities, a reference to other medical conditions. "He has pneumonia in the lungs. His CT scan and blood tests have also been done. The anti-viral medication has started and further details would be known once the test results come," the Yashoda spokesperson added.

The results are expected Thursday. Yashoda medical superintendent Anuj Agarwal told PTI that Kalyan Singh has been admitted at the hospital's COVID-19 ward.

Earlier, the Lucknow hospital said his condition was stable when he was discharged from there. "Singh who was undergoing treatment for the COVID-19 infection at Rajdhani Corona Hospital SGPGI, Lucknow was discharged on the request of his relatives," a statement from the Lucknow hospital said.

"He was absolutely stable and was improving. He was maintaining 100 per cent oxygen saturation on room air," it added. "He did not have fever and his BP (blood pressure) was also normal. As per the family's wishes, he was discharged today at 3 pm," the hospital said.

The statement did not say if he was being shifted elsewhere. Singh was admitted at the SGPGI on Monday with complaints of fever, dry cough and breathlessness and tested positive for COVID-19.

The BJP leader is expected to appear before the special CBI court in Lucknow on September 30, when the verdict in the Babri mosque demolition case will be pronounced. He is among the 32 accused who include party veterans L K Advani, Murli Manohar Joshi and Uma Bharti.

TRENDING

Alleged Mi Band 5 retail box images leaked online; reveals India pricing

Siti Networks reports Q1 net loss of Rs 45.81 crore

US imposes visa restrictions on election riggers in Nigeria

Peaky Blinders Season 6 title revealed, viewers can see death of a major character

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

Videos

Latest News

Arts scholar and ‘institution builder’ Kapila Vatsyayan dies in Delhi home

Scholar, author and connoisseur of the arts Kapila Vatsyayan died at her Delhi home on Wednesday. She was 92. She passed away at 9 am today at her home in Gulmohar Enclave, Kanwal Ali, secretary of the India International Centre where she ...

Indian airlines seeking interest-free credit line of at least USD 1.5 billion: Puri

Indian airlines are seeking an interest-free credit line of at least USD 1.5 billion for the aviation sector that is facing hardships due to the COVID-19 pandemic, said Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri on Wednesday.Airlines have s...

Telangana cop dies as AK-47 goes off during search for Maoists

A 25-year old sub-inspector died when the AK-47 rifle he was carrying went off accidentally during a combing operation for Maoists in Bhadradri-Kothagudem district in Telangana early Wednesday, police said. The Reserve Sub-Inspector slipped...

Nations need to come together to provide vital treatment to suppress COVID-19 transmission: UN chief

Describing the coronavirus as the number one global security threat facing the world today, UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres has said that nations need to come together to provide vital treatment to suppress transmission and save lives...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020