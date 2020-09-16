TN BJP members celebrate PM s birthday; Offer 70 kg laddu, distribute welfare aid

An eye-catching 70 kg laddu, distribution of welfare aid and conducting 'Thamarai' medical camp by BJP workers in Tamil Nadu on Wednesday marked the birthday celebrations of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The Prime Minister will be celebrating his 70th birthday on Thursday.

The rank and file in the saffron party went into a celebratory mood on the eve of Modi's birthday and the cadres made a 70 kg laddu, signifying the 70th birthday of the Prime Minister and offered it to Lord Shiva at the Sivan Kamatchi Amman Temple in Coimbatore. The huge laddu was taken in a procession outside the temple to mark the occasion and later distributed to the public.

The party supporters offered prayers for a long and prosperous life for their leader. "The party launched a week-long programme to celebrate the 70th birthday of our Prime Minister Narendra Modi ji," Tamil Nadu state BJP president L Murugan said after inaugurating a welfare distribution programme in Chennai.

The programmes are in tune with the week-long campaign launched on September 14 by the BJP president J P Nadda at Chhaprauli village in Gautam Buddh Nagar district of Uttar Pradesh. Murugan also inaugurated a "Thamarai (Lotus) Clinic" a free medical camp at Saidapet in Chennai.

During the week-long campaign, the party members would highlight the achievements by the Modi government and also concentrate upon COVID-19 relief work. Actress Namitha, BJPs state executive member, too joined the celebrations by distributing fish free of cost to the members of the public.