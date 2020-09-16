Nitin Gadkari tests COVID-19 positive
Union minister Nitin Gadkari on Wednesday said he has tested COVID-19 positive. During the course of my check up, I have been tested COVID-19 positive," Gadkari tweeted. "I am at present doing well with the blessings and good wishes of all. Maharashtra ministers Ashok Chavan and Dhananjay Munde had also tested positive.PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 16-09-2020 22:46 IST | Created: 16-09-2020 22:13 IST
Union minister Nitin Gadkari on Wednesday said he has tested COVID-19 positive. "Yesterday, I was feeling weak and consulted my Doctor. During the course of my check up, I have been tested COVID-19 positive," Gadkari tweeted.
"I am at present doing well with the blessings and good wishes of all. I have isolated myself," he added. Gadkari's ministerial colleagues Amit Shah, Shripad Naik, Dharmendra Pradhan, Kailash Choudhary, Arjun Ram Meghwal, Gajendra Shekhawat and Suresh Angadi were also diagnosed with COVID-19 recently.
Prominent politicians who tested COVID-19 positive recently include Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, and Tamil Nadu Governor Banwarilal Purohit. Maharashtra ministers Ashok Chavan and Dhananjay Munde had also tested positive.
ALSO READ
Felicitation programme for Dronacharya Award winners postponed in Karnataka
Kumaraswamy slams Karnataka Minister Sudhakar over his 'background' statement
Bars, pubs in Karnataka allowed to resume service from Sept 1
Bars, pubs in Karnataka allowed to resume service from Sept 1
Karnataka sets up team of officials to study online liquor sale