Left Menu
Development News Edition

Cong moves EC, alleges BJP 'misusing' govt machinery to influence voters ahead of MP bypolls

In a memorandum to the EC, the Opposition party alleged "blatant violation" of all pre-election norms by the BJP, pointing out that the ruling party has announced 'Garib Kalyan Saptah' from September 17-23. "It would not be out of place to mention that the Model Code of Conduct casts special duties on party in power to ensure that no cause is given for any complaint that it has used its official position for the purposes of its election campaign," the Congress said in its memorandum.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 16-09-2020 23:37 IST | Created: 16-09-2020 23:07 IST
Cong moves EC, alleges BJP 'misusing' govt machinery to influence voters ahead of MP bypolls
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

The Congress on Wednesday moved the Election Commission alleging that the BJP was "misusing" state government machinery to influence voters ahead of Madhya Pradesh Assembly bypolls. In a memorandum to the EC, the Opposition party alleged "blatant violation" of all pre-election norms by the BJP, pointing out that the ruling party has announced 'Garib Kalyan Saptah' from September 17-23.

"It would not be out of place to mention that the Model Code of Conduct casts special duties on party in power to ensure that no cause is given for any complaint that it has used its official position for the purposes of its election campaign," the Congress said in its memorandum. The memorandum was signed by senior leaders Ahmed Patel, Kapil Sibal, Digvijaya Singh, Vivek Tankha and Mukul Wasnik.

"Therefore, as soon as campaigning is initiated, the ruling party is bound to observe the restraints imposed under the Model Code of Conduct," it said. Collectors and divisional commissioners across Madhya Pradesh have been sternly instructed to organise programmes under the 'Garib Kalyan Saptah' wherein crores of rupees is expected to be transferred to voters and BJP workers with the intent to "induce, gratify and cast undue influence" on voters just before elections, the Congress alleged.

"It is imperative to mention that the announced 'Garib Kalyan Saptah' is not a part of the official calendar and the entire purpose of this spontaneous abuse of government machinery, funds and officials is to interfere with the free exercise of electoral rights of voters by misuse of public funds," it alleged. In this regard a complaint has also been lodged before the CEO, Madhya Pradesh, on September 15, the party said. It urged the poll panel to take all such actions as may be necessary and required in law, including directions to the ruling party in Madhya Pradesh, to restrain from using official machinery of state in any manner whatsoever.

The Congress also called on the poll watchdog to take all such actions as may be necessary and required in law for conducting free and fair bypolls in Madhya Pradesh. Bypolls are set to take place for 27 seats in Madhya Pradesh, according to the EC. The Congress had on Friday declared its first list of 15 candidates for the upcoming bye-elections. Most of the seats going to polls fell vacant when rebel Congress members resigned from the party and the Assembly to join the BJP.

TRENDING

Arcelik taps AWS to innovate new services and enhance customer experience

Nigeria: Arik Air resumes normal flight operations after disruption by aviation unions members

Science News Roundup: Scientists create gene-edited animals as 'surrogate sires' to boost food production; Flu outbreaks may be linked to COVID-19 and more

Joint mobile teams will enforce safety norms in Pondy: Bedi

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

Videos

Latest News

Centre doing little to reign in middlemen in farm sector: Mamata

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday accused the Centre of intimidating the people and said that it fails to stand with them during a crisis. Addressing a farmers rally in the Hooghly district over the phone, Banerjee sai...

British sport ruling bodies hold talks with government on return of spectators

British sport chiefs on Wednesday held talks with Secretary of State for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport Oliver Dowden on whether spectators can return to stadiums starting next month. The government last week restricted pilot events to 1...

Farmers demand parity in compensation for land acquired in rural and urban areas

Hundreds of farmers staged a protest near Govindpuram grain market in Ghaziabad on Wednesday, demanding equal rate of compensation for the land in rural and urban areas, acquired for Delhi Meerut Expressway. Beginning their march from Modin...

Israeli minor gets 3 1/2 years for role in deadly 2015 arson

An Israeli court sentenced a young man on Wednesday to 3 12 years in prison for his role in the 2015 arson attack that killed a Palestinian toddler and his parents in the West Bank village of Duma. The unidentified youth, who was a minor at...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020