Telangana assembly session cut-short over COVID-19 concerns

The ongoing Telangana assembly session was cut short and the House adjourned sine die on Wednesday, nearly two weeks ahead of its planned end in view of coronavirus concerns after two MLAs and others tested positive for the pathogen. Observing that two members and some police and Assembly staff, who were on duty, tested positive for the virus, Speaker Pocharam Srinivas Reddy said he felt, after consulting party leaders, that the number of days for the session should be reduced.

It was his responsibility to ensure the well-being of all members, he said, adding some members pointed out that the virus may spread, in spite of the concrete measures taken, if the session was held for a longer period. The assembly would be convened again after the situation improved, he said.

The Speaker suggested concluding the session, which began on September 7, as per the sense of the House and adjourned it sine die with its consent. The assembly passed 12 bills, including a crucial revenue bill, during the session, he said.

On Tuesday, it adopted a resolution against a new electricity amendment bill reportedly being proposed by the NDA government.