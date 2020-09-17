NPP expels Manipur Deputy CM from primary membership of party

The National People's Party (NPP) on Wednesday expelled Manipur Deputy Chief Minister Yumnam Joykumar Singh from the primary membership of the party with immediate effect for six years. However, no reason was furnished by the party for the action taken against him.

A statement issued by NPP Manipur unit general secretary (admin), Thongkam Haokip said Joykumar Singh has been expelled "on the recommendation of the Disciplinary Committee (of the party) for six years under the constitution of the party". With his expulsion, Joykumar Singh has "ceased to be a primary member of NPP, Manipur, with immediate effect", the statement said.

Joykumar Singh is the party's second important leader in Manipur to have been expelled within a month. NPP chief Conrad Sangma had expelled the newly elected Manipur president Thangminlien Kipgen on August 26 for going against the party's constitution.

Joykumar Singh, a former director general of Manipur police, was elected from Uripok constituency in the 2017 assembly elections. NPP has four MLAs in the 60-member house and is an ally of the ruling BJP.