Andhra Pradesh govt has formed committee, SIT to probe scams in Amaravati: Minister

The YSR Congress has said from the beginning that there were scams in Amaravati capital region, for which the state government constituted a cabinet sub-committee and special investigation team (SIT), according to Urban Development Minister Botsa Satyanarayana.

ANI | Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh) | Updated: 17-09-2020 01:51 IST | Created: 17-09-2020 01:51 IST
Andhra Pradesh Urban Development Minister Botsa Satyanarayana (Photo: ANI). Image Credit: ANI

The YSR Congress has said from the beginning that there were scams in Amaravati capital region, for which the state government constituted a cabinet sub-committee and special investigation team (SIT), according to Urban Development Minister Botsa Satyanarayana. "The YSRCP has been telling from the beginning that there were scams in Amaravati capital region. We have constituted a Cabinet Sub-Committee and SIT on the scams that had taken place in Amaravati capital after we came to power," he told reporters on Wednesday.

Hitting out at the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) leaders, he added, "They had asked us to show evidence for our allegations. We have given all such evidence to the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB), which has initiated an investigation. I won't comment on how the high court has given a stay on the probe. We have been telling that insider trading took place in Amaravati issue. Former chief minister Chandrababu Naidu, his son Lokesh and their followers are involved in the case. They challenged us to probe the matter. But when we did, they went to court. Why? We have all the evidence. Law will take its own course." "We don't need to divert attention. In fact, there is no problem in the state. We are giving good governance. We will use all legal options available," The minister said while denying the TDP's allegations that the YSR Congress was trying to divert attention from its failures.

Regarding the silver idols of lions missing on the silver chariot of Goddess Kanakadurga, he said, "We are cautiously responding on sensitive matters. The chariot in question was not used after we came to power. The matter will be probed and action will be taken against those responsible. TDP leaders did not even speak when some crowns were missing from the same Kanakadurga temple. But our government will take this matter of missing lion idol seriously. Nobody will be spared." (ANI)

