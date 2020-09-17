Left Menu
Development News Edition

Kanye West assails music business in video showing man urinating on Grammy

Rapper Kanye West went on a Twitter spree on Wednesday, complaining about his contracts with music companies and posting a video depicting a man urinating on one of his Grammy awards. The "Heartless" rapper, who has bipolar disorder, posted pages from 10 of his contracts and accused entertainment companies of exploiting Black artists. "This is what me Kanye West deal looks like today ...

Reuters | Los Angeles | Updated: 17-09-2020 02:37 IST | Created: 17-09-2020 02:14 IST
Kanye West assails music business in video showing man urinating on Grammy
Representative image. Image Credit: Wikimedia Commons

Rapper Kanye West went on a Twitter spree on Wednesday, complaining about his contracts with music companies and posting a video depicting a man urinating on one of his Grammy awards. The "Heartless" rapper, who has bipolar disorder, posted pages from 10 of his contracts and accused entertainment companies of exploiting Black artists.

"This is what me Kanye West deal looks like today ... I PRAY IN THE NAME OF JESUS THAT IT DONT LOOK LIKE THIS TOMORROW," he tweeted after posting the contracts that cover fees and royalties. "All the musicians will be free," he added over a six-hour period on Twitter.

West then posted a video that showed a person urinating on a Grammy Award that was placed in a toilet, with the caption "Trust me... I WON'T STOP." The video racked up more than 13 million views in a few hours. West, 43, one of the biggest and most controversial names in rap with 21 Grammy awards, said this week he would not put out any more new music "till I'm done with my contract with Sony and Universal."

He also said he wanted to own the master recordings of all his work, called the music industry "modern day slave ships," and added, "I am the new Moses." No spokesperson for West could be reached for comment.

Universal Music Group, which owns West's Def Jam label, did not return a request for comment on Wednesday. Sony Music, which handles his song publishing interests, declined to comment. Concern has grown in recent months over the mental health of West, who said in 2018 that he suffered from bipolar disorder. The rapper in early July declared he was running for U.S. president in the November election under his self-styled Birthday Party, but has done little campaigning.

His wife Kim Kardashian in July asked for compassion and empathy for West, calling him a "brilliant but complicated person." Bipolar disorder is a form of mental illness characterized by unusual mood swings between extreme energy and activity and depression, according to the National Institute of Mental Health. It can be treated with a combination of medication and therapy.

TRENDING

Arcelik taps AWS to innovate new services and enhance customer experience

Science News Roundup: Scientists create gene-edited animals as 'surrogate sires' to boost food production; Flu outbreaks may be linked to COVID-19 and more

Joint mobile teams will enforce safety norms in Pondy: Bedi

Nigeria: Arik Air resumes normal flight operations after disruption by aviation unions members

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

Videos

Latest News

Senator Rubio urges Trump to scrap TikTok-Oracle deal if ByteDance ties remain

Marco Rubio and five other Republican senators called on the Trump administration to reject a proposed deal for Oracle Corp to become a trusted technology provider for popular social media platform TikToks U.S. operations, if ties to Chines...

U.S. seeks to recover $300 mln more in 1MBD assets held in Britain

The U.S. Department of Justice is seeking to recover 300 million in additional assets allegedly associated with the multibillion-dollar 1MDB scandal, assets it has traced to an escrow account in the United Kingdom, the agency said on Wednes...

Roethlisberger takes aim at battered Broncos in Pittsburgh

Ben Roethlisberger made a triumphant return to action Monday night, leading the Pittsburgh Steelers to a win over the New York Giants to open the season. The quarterback will try to repeat the success when the Steelers host the Denver Bronc...

WikiLeaks acted in public interest, 'Pentagon Papers' leaker tells Assange hearing

The man who leaked the Pentagon Papers about the Vietnam War defended Julian Assange at his London extradition hearing on Wednesday, saying WikiLeaks had acted in the public interest and warning Assange would not get a fair trial in the Uni...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020