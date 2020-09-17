Left Menu
Development News Edition

Raut asks govt to reconsider decision to privatise Jawaharlal Nehru Port Trust

JNPT has also been put on sale," he said The member of the Shiv Sena, which is running a coalition government in Maharashtra along with Congress and NCP, said giving this important port to private players would be big loss of a national property.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 17-09-2020 11:44 IST | Created: 17-09-2020 11:44 IST
Raut asks govt to reconsider decision to privatise Jawaharlal Nehru Port Trust

Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut on Thursday asked the government to reconsider its decision to privatise the Jawaharlal Nehru Port Trust (JNPT) at Navi Mumbai, saying it would be a loss of a national property. Raising the issue as part of a Zero Hour mention in Rajya Sabha, Raut said everyone knows that the economic situation of the country is serious. After demonetisation, the country is faced with the coronavirus pandemic, and the situation is such that the GDP as well as the RBI are "bankrupt", he said. In such a backdrop, Raut said the government has decided to put the Railways, Air India, and LIC on the block. "There is a very big sale. JNPT has also been put on sale," he said The member of the Shiv Sena, which is running a coalition government in Maharashtra along with Congress and NCP, said giving this important port to private players would be big loss of a national property. He pointed out that the JNPT is also very important from the view point of national security. Raut said with privatisation of JNPT, about 7,000 acre valuable land would also go in the hands of private players. He said the JNPT provides employment to a large number of people and privatisation would lead to retrenchments. "I believe the government should not privatise JNPT," Raut said. In his Zero Hour mention, D P Vats (BJP) made a case for peacetime gallantry award to frontline corona warriors of the country. He said the COVID-19 pandemic has created a war-like situation globally.

Frontline Covid warriors, especially doctors and paramedics, doing duties in COVID ICUs, operation theatres, labour rooms and isolation wards are akin to soldiers crossing the mine field forsaking their personal safety, Vats said. Fatality rate among frontline corona warriors is the highest all over the world and India was no exception, he said, and added various incentives, including insurance cover, given to them are insufficient. "Through You (Chairman) I recommend that frontline corona warriors should be awarded service/gallantry peace medal at par with military or police services like air hostess Neerja Bhanot was awarded," he said. Bhanot, the senior most flight attendant on board a Pan Am Mumbai-New York flight, was shot dead by terrorists, who hijacked the flight at Karachi in 1986, in her courageous bid to save the lives of passengers. She became the youngest recipient of India's highest peacetime military award for bravery, the Ashok Chakra.

Vishambhar Prasad Nishad (SP) raised the issue of filling up of vacancies against quota for backward classes in the central government. He said said vacancies were not being filed up and there was a huge disappointment among the youth belonging to backward classes. The 27 per cent quota for backward classes is not being filed up by departments leading to despair among educated youth, he said.

According to him, only 10 per cent quota has been filled up till date since 1994 and in central universities the number is almost zero. He demanded action against officials responsible for not filing up such vacancies. N Gokulakrishnan (AIADMK) said the backward class of society is feeling increasingly insecure in terms of employment in central government offices and educational opportunities in higher education like medicine. Though the Mandal Commission recommendations have been implemented, they are only on paper and hardly 5 per cent of the central sector employees belong to the backward class despite over 20 years of implementation, he added.

TRENDING

My Hero Academia Chapter 284 to be out on Sept 18, spoilers on Gigantomachia’s fate

Arcelik taps AWS to innovate new services and enhance customer experience

Science News Roundup: Scientists create gene-edited animals as 'surrogate sires' to boost food production; Flu outbreaks may be linked to COVID-19 and more

The Dragon Prince Season 4-7 to be co-produced by Bardel, production likely to be delayed

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

Videos

Latest News

ED files charge sheet against Kashmiri separatist leader Shabir Shah's wife Bilquis

The Enforcement Directorate has made Kashmiri separatist leader Shabir Shahs wife Bilquis Shah an accused in a 2005 case of money laundering for alleged terror financing against him and alleged hawala dealer Mohammad Aslam Wani. The probe a...

World's oldest sperm found in crustaceans trapped in Myanmar amber

An international team of scientists has discovered the worlds oldest animal sperm inside a tiny crustacean trapped in amber around 100 million years ago in Myanmar. The team, led by researchers from Chinese Academy of Science, found the spe...

Biden warns UK on Brexit: No trade deal unless you respect N.Irish peace deal

U.S. Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden warned the United Kingdom that it must honour the Northern Irish peace deal as it extracts itself from the European Union or there would be no U.S. trade deal.We cant allow the Good Friday Ag...

Hurricane Sally weakens to tropical storm, leaves massive floods on U.S. Gulf Coast

Hurricane Sally moved northeast Thursday, where it was expected to bring more than a foot of rain to some areas, one day after it flooded streets and knocked out power to hundreds of thousands of homes and businesses on the U.S. Gulf Coast....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020