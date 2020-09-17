RSS chief, VHP leaders in Bhopal for two-day meet

RSS chief, VHP leaders in Bhopal for two-day meetPTI | Bhopal | Updated: 17-09-2020 12:19 IST | Created: 17-09-2020 12:19 IST
Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh chiefMohan Bhagwat and top leaders of the Vishwa Hindu Parishadhave arrived here for a two-day meeting, a VHP leader said onThursday
The leader refused to share the agenda of the meeting,which is being held in the backdrop of the ongoingconstruction of Ram temple in Ayodhya
"Bhagwatji and top VHP leaders are in Bhopal for atwo-day meeting which will continue till Friday evening," hesaid.
