RSS chief, VHP leaders in Bhopal for two-day meet

Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh chiefMohan Bhagwat and top leaders of the Vishwa Hindu Parishadhave arrived here for a two-day meeting, a VHP leader said onThursday

The leader refused to share the agenda of the meeting,which is being held in the backdrop of the ongoingconstruction of Ram temple in Ayodhya

"Bhagwatji and top VHP leaders are in Bhopal for atwo-day meeting which will continue till Friday evening," hesaid.