Cong walks out of HP Assembly for not allowing adjournment motion to discuss Dalit issues

The Congress walked out from the Himachal Pradesh Assembly on the ninth day of the monsoon session on Thursday as it had not been allowed to move adjournment motion to discuss Dalit issues.

PTI | Shimla | Updated: 17-09-2020 13:07 IST | Created: 17-09-2020 13:07 IST
The Congress walked out from the Himachal Pradesh Assembly on the ninth day of the monsoon session on Thursday as it had not been allowed to move adjournment motion to discuss Dalit issues. Speaker Vipin Singh Parmar said Jagat Singh Negi and some other Congress legislators submitted him a notice in the morning to move an adjournment motion under Rule 67 to discuss two Dalit-related issues.

Parmar said the walkout by the opposition party was premeditated as its legislators started raising slogans without waiting for the ruling of the Chair on the notice for adjournment. The Speaker said the notice was given to discuss two different topics, adding that the Congress legislators tried to create a scene instead of presenting the context for adjournment motion.

Chief Minister Jairam Thakur and Parliamentary Affairs Minister Suresh Bhardwaj also criticised the Congress for staging the walkout. PTI DJI HMB.

