Left Menu
Development News Edition

Himachal guv, CM wish Modi on 70th birthday

Himachal Pradesh Governor Bandaru Dattatreya and Chief Minister Jairam Thakur extended wishes to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on his 70th birthday, an official spokesperson said.

PTI | Shimla | Updated: 17-09-2020 13:08 IST | Created: 17-09-2020 13:08 IST
Himachal guv, CM wish Modi on 70th birthday

Himachal Pradesh Governor Bandaru Dattatreya and Chief Minister Jairam Thakur extended wishes to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on his 70th birthday, an official spokesperson said. In a statement, Dattatraya said Modi's vision, untiring effort and strong leadership helped India scale new heights and the nation was bound to attain its "past glory".

Wishing a long and healthy life, Dattatraya said the prime minister's efforts and determination to make India a self-reliant nation and world power was an inspiration for all. "Modi, as a reformist not only gave a new direction to the development of the country, but also made everyone proud by finding a permanent solution to the problems that have been prevailing for decades along with economic reforms," he added.

Thakur said that the nation was fortunate to have Modi as the prime minister to guide this nation on the path of progress and prosperity. The state has immensely benefited by the benevolence of the prime minister, the chief minister added. PTI DJI HMB

TRENDING

My Hero Academia Chapter 284 to be out on Sept 18, spoilers on Gigantomachia’s fate

Science News Roundup: Scientists create gene-edited animals as 'surrogate sires' to boost food production; Flu outbreaks may be linked to COVID-19 and more

Arcelik taps AWS to innovate new services and enhance customer experience

The Dragon Prince Season 4-7 to be co-produced by Bardel, production likely to be delayed

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

Videos

Latest News

Legal aid provided in 2,878 domestic violence cases by NALSA during Apr-Jun: WCD ministry

Legal assistance was provided in a total of 2,878 cases of domestic violence by the NALSA in the lockdown period of April to June, the government informed Parliament on Thursday. In a written reply to a question in the Rajya Sabha, Women an...

Immune system's T cells play bigger role in reducing COVID-19 severity: Study

Vaccine candidates for COVID-19 should elicit a broad immune response that includes antibodies, and the bodys helper and killer T cells, according to a study which says weak or uncoordinated immunity may lead to a poor disease outcome. The ...

Himachal Pradesh reports 77 more COVID-19 cases

As many as 77 new COVID-19 cases were reported in Himachal Pradesh on Thursday, said the State Health Department. With this, the total number of COVID-19 cases in the State has reached 10,886 so far, including 4,143 active cases. While the ...

COVID-19 plunges additional 150 million children into poverty: UNICEF analysis

An additional 150 million children globally have been plunged into poverty since the COVID-19 pandemic hit earlier this year, taking the number of children living in multi-dimensional poverty across the world to approximately 1.2 billion, a...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020