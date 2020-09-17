Left Menu
Telangana Liberation Day: Cong, BJP hoist national flag at party offices

After the flag hoisting here, Uttam Kumar Reddy claimed that it was his party that had liberated the Hyderabad State and merged it with the Indian Union. He alleged that BJP, AIMIM and the ruling TRS parties had no role in the merger.

The BJP and Congress on Thursday hoisted the national flag at their respective officesin the state to mark the Telangana Liberation day. On September 17, 1948, the erstwhile princely State of Hyderabad merged with the Indian Union.

TPCC president Uttam Kumar Reddy unfurled the flag at Gandhi Bhavan, the state headquarters of the party while former BJP Telangana chief K Laxman performed the ritual at his party's office here. Union Minister G Kishna Reddy hoisted the tricolour at his residence in the national capital.

"Hoisted the Indian National Flag at my New Delhi Residence along with Sri Soyam Bapu Rao (Adilabad MP) and Sri Vivek on the occasion of Hyderabad Liberation Day. This day wouldnt have been possible if not for those brave hearts who fought to be a part of the Indian Union," a press release from the ministers office said.

The Union Minister has urged Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao to allot land here to build a memorial to commemorate the Telangana liberation struggle that led to the merger the Hyderabad with the Indian Union. After the flag hoisting here, Uttam Kumar Reddy claimed that it was his party that had liberated the Hyderabad State and merged it with the Indian Union.

He alleged that BJP, AIMIM and the ruling TRS parties had no role in the merger. He said people need to remember the sacrifices made by cadres of Congress and Communist parties for the merger of the princely state.

