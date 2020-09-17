Kerala Governor, CM extend birthday wishes to PM Modi

Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan and Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Thursday conveyed their greetings to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on his 70th birthday

In a tweet, Khan conveyed his "heartiest wishes" to Modi and said: "May you be blessed with many more fruitful years of service to the people"

The Chief Minister tweeted: "Warm wishes and greetings to @PMOIndia Shri. @narendramodi ji on his birthday. Wishing him good health and happiness." Vijayan also sent an email message to the Primeminister, wishing him, CMO sources said.