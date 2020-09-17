Opposition MPs protest at Parliament premises demanding GST payments to states
ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 17-09-2020 15:41 IST | Created: 17-09-2020 15:41 IST
Holding posters and banners, MPs of several opposition parties protested in front of the Mahatma Gandhi statue at the Parliament premises on Thursday, demanding Goods and Services Tax (GST) payments to states.
The protesting MPs raised the slogan, "We want compensation of the GST."
The parties whose MPs participated in the protest included Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS), Trinamool Congress (TMC), Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK), Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), Samajwadi Party and Shiv Sena. (ANI)
