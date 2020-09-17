Following is a summary of current world news briefs. Desperate migrants jump overboard from charity boat off Italy

Some 70 migrants jumped overboard from the Spanish rescue ship Open Arms on Thursday, in an attempt to swim to the nearby southern Italian city of Palermo. Those who jumped into the sea, part of a group of more than 270 people, were picked up by Italian coastguard and police ships. One in 7 reported COVID-19 infections is among health workers, WHO says

One in seven cases of COVID-19 reported to the World Health Organization (WHO) is a health worker and in some countries that figure rises to one in three, the agency said on Thursday. The WHO called for frontline medical workers to be provided with protective equipment to prevent them from being infected with the novel coronavirus, and potentially spreading it to their patients and families. Lukashenko should not be recognized as Belarus president after November, EU lawmakers say

Belarusian leader Alexander Lukashenko should no longer be recognized as president from November when his term expires, the European Parliament said on Thursday, calling for European Union economic sanctions to be imposed on him. In an overwhelming show of support for pro-democracy protesters in Belarus, the EU assembly voted 574 to 37, with 82 abstentions, to reject the official results of an Aug. 9 presidential election that the West says was rigged. A Nobel for Thunberg? In the age of climate change and virus, it is possible

This year's Nobel Peace Prize could go to green campaigner Greta Thunberg and the Fridays for Future movement to highlight the link between environmental damage and the threat to peace and security, some experts say. The winner of the $1 million prize, arguably the world's top accolade, will be announced in Oslo on Oct. 9 from a field of 318 candidates. The prize can be split up to three ways. BHP sought to disturb cultural sites even after concerns raised: inquiry

BHP Group pursued permission to damage Aboriginal cultural sites in April, an Australian parliamentary inquiry heard on Thursday, despite being told of the distress it would cause traditional owners. The inquiry is investigating Rio Tinto's legal detonation in May of sacred and historically significant rockshelters for an iron ore mine at Juukan Gorge in Western Australia's Pilbara region. Navalny team says nerve agent was found on hotel room water bottle

The nerve agent used to poison Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny was detected on an empty water bottle from his hotel room in the Siberian city of Tomsk, suggesting he was poisoned there and not at the airport as first thought, his team said on Thursday. Navalny fell violently ill on a flight in Russia last month and was airlifted to Berlin for treatment. Laboratories in Germany, France and Sweden have established he was poisoned by a Novichok nerve agent, a poison developed by the Soviet military, though Russia denies this and says it has seen no evidence. Exclusive: Suspected arms dealers moved millions in Somali money transfers, report says

Somali money transfer companies moved more than $3.7 million in cash between suspected weapons traffickers in recent years, including to a Yemeni under U.S. sanctions for alleged militant links, according to a report seen by Reuters. The findings by a Geneva-based research group, the Global Initiative Against Transnational Organized Crime, could further complicate attempts by Somali transfer companies to retain access to international banking services. Biden warns UK on Brexit: No trade deal unless you respect Northern Irish peace deal

U.S. Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden has warned the United Kingdom that it must honour the Northern Irish peace deal or there will be no U.S. trade deal. "We can’t allow the Good Friday Agreement that brought peace to Northern Ireland to become a casualty of Brexit," Biden said in a tweet. In occupied West Bank, Palestinian bloggers see local tourism as defiance

Two Palestinian travel bloggers are promoting local Palestinian tourism in the West Bank as an act of defiance against Israeli occupation. The West Bank is scattered with sites holy to Christians, Muslims and Jews, and its mountainous landscape offers breathtaking views from the hills of Hebron and Nablus down to the hypersaline Dead Sea, the lowest point on earth. Greece police move Lesbos migrants into tent camp after fire

Greek police moved hundreds of migrants stranded on the island of Lesbos into a new temporary tent camp on Thursday, more than a week after a fire razed the country's biggest migrant camp, where they had been staying. The police operation launched early on Thursday including 70 female officers, was intended to provide migrants with shelter, food and to protect public health, government spokesman Stelios Petsas told reporters.