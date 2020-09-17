Left Menu
Russian investigator visited Navalny's foundation office in Moscow - foundation head

Russian investigators are conducting a preliminary probe into the case and want to question two of the foundation's employees, Ilya Pakhomov and Maria Pevchikh, who were with Navalny in Tomsk before he fell ill last month, Ivan Zhdanov said. Navalny fell violently ill on a flight in Russia last month and was airlifted to Berlin for treatment.

Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 17-09-2020 19:16 IST
Navalny fell violently ill on a flight in Russia last month and was airlifted to Berlin for treatment. Laboratories in Germany, France and Sweden have established he was poisoned by a Novichok nerve agent, a poison developed by the Soviet military, though Russia denies this and says it has seen no evidence.

