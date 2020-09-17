Left Menu
Development News Edition

Questioning of KT Jaleel 'serious matter', UDF to intensify agitation: Chennithala

Questioning of the Kerala Higher Education Minister KT Jaleel by the National Investigative Agency (NIA) is a "serious matter", Opposition leader R Chennithala said on Thursday, adding that the United Democratic Front (UDF) is planning a "vigorous agitation".

ANI | Alappuzha (Kerala) | Updated: 17-09-2020 19:52 IST | Created: 17-09-2020 19:52 IST
Questioning of KT Jaleel 'serious matter', UDF to intensify agitation: Chennithala
Kerala Opposition leader R Chennithala. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Questioning of the Kerala Higher Education Minister KT Jaleel by the National Investigative Agency (NIA) is a "serious matter", Opposition leader R Chennithala said on Thursday, adding that the United Democratic Front (UDF) is planning a "vigorous agitation". "The NIA questioning KT Jaleel is a very serious matter. The NIA normally probes cases related to sedition and terrorism. The public is disgusted with the Education Minister's involvement in this gold smuggling case and the UDF is planning a more vigorous agitation," Chennithala told ANI.

He further raised questions against the Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan. "Why is the Chief Minister still protecting him (Jaleel)? How long will he continue to do so? I do not understand why he is so evasive of our questions." Jaleel on Wednesday had visited the NIA office in connection with the Kerala gold smuggling case, days after he was quizzed by the Enforcement Directorate (ED).

On Tuesday, the ED had said that Jaleel has not given any "satisfactory" statements in the matter. Several protests have been held across the State by the Opposition parties and other organisations in the recent past, seeking the resignation of the Higher Education Minister.

The matter, which pertains to the smuggling of gold in the state through diplomatic channels, had come to light after 30 kg gold worth Rs 14.82 crores, smuggled in a consignment camouflaged as diplomatic baggage, was busted by Customs in Thiruvananthapuram on July 5. (ANI)

TRENDING

My Hero Academia Chapter 284 to be out on Sept 18, spoilers on Gigantomachia’s fate

The Dragon Prince Season 4-7 to be co-produced by Bardel, production likely to be delayed

Arcelik taps AWS to innovate new services and enhance customer experience

Science News Roundup: Scientists create gene-edited animals as 'surrogate sires' to boost food production; Flu outbreaks may be linked to COVID-19 and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

Videos

Latest News

Harsimrat Kaur to resign from Modi govt in protest against farm bills: SAD president

In a setback to the Modi government, Shiromani Akali Dal president Sukhbir Singh Badal announced in Lok Sabha on Thursday that Harsimrat Kaur Badal will resign from the Union Cabinet in protest against the three farm bills, tabled in Parlia...

LG Q31 budget smartphone with 5.7" display, 13MP dual camera announced

LG Electronics today announced a new budget smartphone, the LG Q31, featuring a U-notch display with military-grade durability, dual-camera and a 3,000mAh battery. The phone is priced at KRW209,000 approx. Rs 13,000, making it the cheapest ...

Delhi govt forcing colleges to pay salaries from students' fund, alleges DUPA

The Delhi University Principals Association DUPA on Thursday accused the AAP government of forcing colleges fully funded by it to pay salaries from the students fund, saying this would amount to misappropriation. Reacting to DUPAs assertion...

Ireland tightens COVID-19 travel restrictions, angering airlines

The Irish government on Thursday tightened its COVID-19 travel restrictions by imposing quarantines on travellers from major holiday markets Italy and Greece, angering the countrys dominant airlines Ryanair and Aer Lingus. Aer Lingus said i...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020