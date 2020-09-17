Our party's stand clear on China; BJP shouldn't repeat Congress' mistakes: Akhilesh Yadav

Samajwadi Party has a clear stand on the issue of China, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) should not repeat the mistake that Congress made, Akhilesh Yadav, SP leader, and MP from Azamgarh (Uttar Pradesh) said on Thursday. "On the issue of China, the Samajwadi Party has a clear stand. BJP should not repeat the mistake that Congress made," said Yadav.

His statement came after Defence Minister earlier today said that conduct of our armed forces throughout India-China border clashes showed that they maintained 'sayyam' and displayed 'shaurya', in face of provocative actions by the Chinese army. In a statement in Rajya Sabha, the Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said, "Conduct of our armed forces throughout these incidents shows that while they maintained 'sayyam' in face of provocative actions, they also equally displayed 'shaurya' when required to protect the territorial integrity of India."

Singh said that China continues to be in an illegal occupation of approximately 38,000 square kilometres in the Union Territory of Ladakh. He added that it also claims approximately 90,000 square kilometres of Indian territory in the Eastern Sector of the India-China boundary in Arunachal Pradesh. The Defence Minister said that in mid-May the Chinese troops had made several attempts to transgress the Line of Actual Control in other parts of the Western Sector, which includes Kongka La, Gogra, and North Bank of Pangong Lake, which were detected and befittingly responded to by the Armed Forces.

The two countries have been engaged in a standoff position since April-May timeframe and the Chinese have refused to vacate locations in the Finger area and other friction points in the Eastern Ladakh area. Multiple rounds of talks have also failed to yield any significant result in defusing the tensions and now the Indian side has prepared itself for long term deployment in the high mountainous region. (ANI)