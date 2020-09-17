Left Menu
Development News Edition

AP PCC lauds Chandy for 50 years as Kerala MLA

"Your political career has been very illustrious and exemplary for everyone not only in the (Congress) party but also for all those who opt for politics as their career. You have got an envious record of serving the people of Kerala for more than 50 years as the minister of Labour, Home and Finance and twice as the Chief Minister," APCC president Sake Sailajanath said in a congratulatory message to Chandy.

PTI | Vja | Updated: 17-09-2020 21:51 IST | Created: 17-09-2020 21:51 IST
AP PCC lauds Chandy for 50 years as Kerala MLA

Amaravati, Sep 17 (PTI): Andhra Pradesh Congress Committee has congratulated former Kerala Chief Minister Oommen Chandy on completing Golden Jubilee as the MLA of Puthupally constituency. "Your political career has been very illustrious and exemplary for everyone not only in the (Congress) party but also for all those who opt for politics as their career.

You have got an envious record of serving the people of Kerala for more than 50 years as the minister of Labour, Home and Finance and twice as the Chief Minister," APCC president Sake Sailajanath said in a congratulatory message to Chandy. The AICC general secretary is in charge of the party affairs in Andhra Pradesh.

Sailajanath noted that it was very rare and gratifying for any politician to serve the people for such a long period, from 1970 to 2020, as a legislator, minister and the Chief Minister, providing good governance in all these positions. "The prestigious award for Public Service bestowed upon you by the United Nations is a great achievement," Sailajanath told Chandy.

The APCC president said it has been an honour for the AP Congress to have Chandy as the in charge for the past 2 years. "We wish that you continue to guide us for many more years to come during this difficult and testing period for the party in the state," he added.PTI DBV BN WELCOME BN WELCOME

TRENDING

My Hero Academia Chapter 284 to be out on Sept 18, spoilers on Gigantomachia’s fate

The Dragon Prince Season 4-7 to be co-produced by Bardel, production likely to be delayed

Arcelik taps AWS to innovate new services and enhance customer experience

Mandawuy Yunupingu turns 64, Google doodle on Aboriginal Australian musician & educator

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

Videos

Latest News

Ex-JPMorgan trader sentenced to prison for currency rigging

A former JPMorgan Chase Co foreign exchange trader was sentenced on Thursday to eight months in prison, following his Nov. 2019 conviction for conspiring with traders at other banks to rig currency trades.Akshay Aiyer, 37, was also sentenc...

Moderna to seek limited emergency use of COVID-19 vaccine if data shows high efficacy

If Moderna Incs COVID-19 vaccine proves to be at least 70 effective, the company plans to seek emergency authorization for its use in high-risk groups, the companys chief executive told Reuters. Modernas vaccine candidate - mRNA-1273 - is n...

Agriculture reform bills will lead to increased profits for farmers, forces trying to mislead them: PM Modi

Hailing the passage of three farm sector bills in Lok Sabha, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday described these proposed legislations as historic and asserted that they will rid farmers and the farm sector of middlemen and other bottl...

Tribal killed in police firing: MP DGP forms probe panel

Madhya Pradesh Director General of Police DGP Vivek Johri has formed a four-member panel to probe the alleged killing of a tribal man from neighbouring Chhattisgarh by the MP police in Balaghat district. Assistant Inspector General, CID Sun...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020