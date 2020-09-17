SAD leaders will meet, decide next course of action: Sukhbir Badal
ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 17-09-2020 22:44 IST | Created: 17-09-2020 22:44 IST
Hours after Union Minister Harsimrat Kaur Badal resigned from Cabinet over "anti-farmer legislation, " Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) president Sukhbir Singh Badal said on Thursday that the party will decide about its next course of action. "We have just taken a decision to resign from Cabinet and she has already resigned. The next course of action will be decided by our party. Party's core committee will be meeting shortly. We will discuss every issue," Sukhbir Singh Badal told reporters here.
He was asked if the party will quit the ruling National Democratic Alliance. "We tried to make the central government aware of the sentiments of farmers. When the Centre did not clear the apprehensions of farmers and came to Parliament with the bills, we decided to oppose it. We are with the farmers," he said.
Food Processing Minister Harsimrat Kaur Badal, who is the wife of Sukhbir Singh Badal, resigned from Union Cabinet in protest against "anti-farmer ordinances and legislation". The resignation came soon after Sukhbir Singh Badal opposed the two farmer-related bills in the Lok Sabha.
The Lower House later passed the Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion And Facilitation) Bill, 2020 and the Farmers (Empowerment And Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Bill, 2020. The bills seek to replace two ordinances brought by the government earlier this year. (ANI)
