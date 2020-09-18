Left Menu
Development News Edition

Belarus to close border with Poland and Lithuania -Lukashenko

"We are compelled to withdraw our troops from the streets, have half our army on guard and close our state border with the West, first of all with Lithuania and Poland," Lukashenko said in a speech at a women's forum in Minsk.

Reuters | Minsk | Updated: 18-09-2020 02:40 IST | Created: 18-09-2020 02:22 IST
Belarus to close border with Poland and Lithuania -Lukashenko
Representative image Image Credit: Wikipedia

Belarus President Alexander Lukashenko, dogged by weeks of protests over a disputed election, said on Thursday that Belarus needs to close its borders with Poland and Lithuania, and strengthen border controls with Ukraine.

Belarus is in a political crisis following an Aug. 9 presidential election marred by vote-rigging allegations that led to mass demonstrations against Lukashenko, who has been in power since 1994. Lukashenko says he won re-election fairly and is the victim of a smear campaign by the West. "We are compelled to withdraw our troops from the streets, have half our army on guard and close our state border with the West, first of all with Lithuania and Poland," Lukashenko said in a speech at a women's forum in Minsk. "To our greatest regret, we are compelled to strengthen our border with brotherly Ukraine."

Polish government spokesman Piotr Muller said in a text message that Poland did not have any confirmation that the border had really been closed. Polish deputy foreign minister Pawel Jablonski told Reuters by text message: "We take this as another element of the propaganda campaign, a psychological game which aims to create a sense of an external threat."

The Polish foreign ministry told state run news agency PAP that the border was operating as normal. Lithuanian border guard chief Rustamas Liubajevas said the border there was also operating as usual.

"We don't know what this (announcement) means. Will they close border to cargo, or people, or something else? ... We need to wait and see what the announcement means and how it is implemented," Lithuanian foreign affairs minister Linas Linkevicius said.

TRENDING

Kenya: Education CS Magoha releases new health protocols for reopening of schools

Science News Roundup: China sends satellites into space in the first sea-based commercial launch; World's largest fish are female and more

Health News Roundup: Latest on the worldwide spread of coronavirus; AstraZeneca's trial illnesses may not be due to COVID-19 shot and more

Ashok Leyland bags order for 1,400 ICVs from Procure Box

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

Videos

Latest News

Facebook announces curbs on internal debate of political issues

Facebook Inc on Thursday said it would update its internal discussion policies to impose restrictions on employees ability to debate social and political issues. A company spokesman said Chief Executive Mark Zuckerberg outlined his plans fo...

Federal prosecutors file new charges against associate of Trump backer Rudy Giuliani

Federal prosecutors said on Thursday they had filed additional charges against Lev Parnas, a one-time associate of President Donald Trumps lawyer, Rudy Giuliani, who was already facing campaign finance-related charges.Prosecutors said they ...

Pennsylvania court extends presidential mail ballot deadline in pandemic

Pennsylvanias top court ruled on Thursday that state officials dealing with a surge in mail-in ballots due to the coronavirus pandemic can accept them up to three days after the Nov. 3 election, as long as they were mailed by Election Day. ...

Somalia's president names Mohamed Hussein Roble as prime minister

Somalias President sd has picked Mohamed Hussein Roble as the new prime minister, his office said on Friday.Roble, a newcomer to politics, replaces Hassan Ali Khaire, who was sacked in July after a power struggle with the president. The pre...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020