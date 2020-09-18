Left Menu
Ajit Pawar reviews construction work of Pune Metro

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar on Friday morning reviewed the ongoing construction work of Pune Metro. Pawar is in Pune to attend the weekly review meeting on COVID-19 that will be held later today.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 18-09-2020 09:28 IST | Created: 18-09-2020 09:28 IST
Ajit Pawar reviews construction work of Pune Metro
A visual from the metro construction site in Pune on Friday morning. [Photo/ANI]. Image Credit: ANI

Ajit Pawar visited construction sites in the early hours on Friday and took stock of the work from Metro officials.

The Pune Metro project, which was expected to start the operation of its first five-km stretch by April 2020, had missed the deadline due to the unforeseen lockdown imposed to prevent the spread of coronavirus across the country. Maha Metro Rail Corporation had resumed work on the Pune Metro rail project in May after receiving approval from the state government and civic bodies following the easing of COVID-19 lockdown restrictions.

The work on Pune Metro project, which comprises of two lines of 32 km, had started in December 2016 and was expected to finish by the end of 2022. However, work was halted for over a month due to the lockdown imposed in view of the COVID-19 pandemic. (ANI)

