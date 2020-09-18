Left Menu
Turkey upset by plan of Libya's Sarraj to step down - Erdogan

Reuters | Updated: 18-09-2020 16:30 IST | Created: 18-09-2020 16:30 IST
President Tayyip Erdogan said on Friday that Turkey was upset by news that Libya's internationally recognised Prime Minister Fayez al-Sarraj wants to quit by the end of October.

Sarraj announced on Wednesday his intention to step down - a move that could feed political tensions in Tripoli amid new efforts to find a political solution to the country's conflict. Erdogan was speaking to reporters after Friday prayers in Istanbul.

