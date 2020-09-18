Left Menu
Development News Edition

Lok Sabha adjourns thrice amid Opposition ruckus

Lok Sabha proceedings were adjourned till 5:30 pm on Friday following ruckus by the Opposition over certain remarks by BJP members. As the House reassembled at 5 pm, opposition members continued to demand that Minister of State for Finance Anurag Thakur apologise.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 18-09-2020 17:26 IST | Created: 18-09-2020 17:26 IST
Lok Sabha adjourns thrice amid Opposition ruckus

Lok Sabha proceedings were adjourned till 5:30 pm on Friday following ruckus by the Opposition over certain remarks by BJP members. As the House reassembled at 5 pm, opposition members continued to demand that Minister of State for Finance Anurag Thakur apologise. Rama Devi, who was chairing the proceedings of the House, then adjourned it for 30 minutes.

The ruckus began during the introduction of the Taxation and Other Laws (Relaxation and Amendment of Certain Provisions) Bill, 2020. After speaking for some time, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said her deputy Thakur will talk about the PM-CARES Fund. Thakur alleged that the Congress had misused the PM Relief Fund, following which protesting Congress members walked out of the House.

TRENDING

Violet Evergarden: The Movie premieres on Sept 18, Season 2’s renewal to take more time

Science News Roundup: European space agency signs deal for asteroid defence mission; Hyundai Samho delivers world's first LNG-powered very large container ship and more

Kenya: Education CS Magoha releases new health protocols for reopening of schools

Science News Roundup: World's largest fish are female; Kaspersky study finds support for human augmentation and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Videos

Latest News

Heavy rains affected crops like paddy, pulses, oilseeds, vegetables: Govt

Heavy rains in some parts of the country have affected standing crops including paddy, pulses, oilseeds, spices, fruits and vegetables, Parliament was informed on Friday. There have been extreme weather events in the form of heavy rains in ...

Soccer-Bale arrives in UK ahead of Tottenham move

Gareth Bale arrived at Luton Airport near London on Friday ahead of completing his imminent return to Tottenham Hotspur. Wales forward Bale, who left Premier league Spurs to join Real Madrid for a then world record 100 million euros 118.35 ...

Second UK lockdown? England COVID-19 cases rising by 6,000 per day

Britain was on Friday considering whether to impose a second national lockdown, after new COVID-19 cases almost doubled to 6,000 per day, hospital admissions rose and infection rates soared across parts of northern England and London. The U...

US banning use of WeChat, TikTok for national security

The Commerce Department will roll out a ban of transactions in the U.S. using TikTok and WeChat starting SundayThe order Friday was put into place, according to Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross, to combat Chinas malicious collection of Americ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020