Lok Sabha adjourns thrice amid Opposition ruckus
Lok Sabha proceedings were adjourned till 5:30 pm on Friday following ruckus by the Opposition over certain remarks by BJP members. As the House reassembled at 5 pm, opposition members continued to demand that Minister of State for Finance Anurag Thakur apologise.PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 18-09-2020 17:26 IST | Created: 18-09-2020 17:26 IST
Lok Sabha proceedings were adjourned till 5:30 pm on Friday following ruckus by the Opposition over certain remarks by BJP members. As the House reassembled at 5 pm, opposition members continued to demand that Minister of State for Finance Anurag Thakur apologise. Rama Devi, who was chairing the proceedings of the House, then adjourned it for 30 minutes.
The ruckus began during the introduction of the Taxation and Other Laws (Relaxation and Amendment of Certain Provisions) Bill, 2020. After speaking for some time, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said her deputy Thakur will talk about the PM-CARES Fund. Thakur alleged that the Congress had misused the PM Relief Fund, following which protesting Congress members walked out of the House.
