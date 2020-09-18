Left Menu
DMK MP Dayanidhi Maran on Friday alleged that Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is "diluting Goods and Services Tax (GST) compensation issue with 'Act of God' excuse" and that no green shoots were visible in the economy.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 18-09-2020 21:42 IST | Created: 18-09-2020 21:42 IST
Sitharaman diluting GST compensation issue with 'Act of God' excuse: DMK MP
DMK MP Dayanidhi Maran speaking in Lok Sabha on Friday.. Image Credit: ANI

DMK MP Dayanidhi Maran on Friday alleged that Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is "diluting Goods and Services Tax (GST) compensation issue with 'Act of God' excuse" and that no green shoots were visible in the economy. Taking part in the debate in Lok Sabha on the Supplementary Demands for Grants (First Batch) for 2020-21, he said the government should bring a white paper on the "economic crisis".

"Finance Minister is diluting GST compensation issue with 'Act of God' excuse. How can Centre expect states to carry on the additional burden of borrowing? This is nothing short of deception. We don't see any green shoots in the economy," Maran said. "I urge the government and especially Finance Minister to release a white paper on the existing economic crisis and adopt a consultative approach with the opposition parties, state governments and industry representatives to boost confidence in the economy," he added.

MPs of several opposition parties had on Thursday protested in front of the Mahatma Gandhi statue in Parliament premises, demanding pending GST compensation to states. (ANI)

